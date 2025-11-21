WE THREE KINGS: THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY Will Premiere at the Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Center will host the New York premiere of Remus Entertainment’s We Three Kings: The Story Behind The Story: an unforgettable experience that brings history, mystery, and wonder to life on stage, performed for one night only on December 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $55 and are now available in both Standard and VIP categories; get them here.

The play, written and directed by Solon Phillips, reimagines the timeless story behind the Nativity in never-before-seen ways. It’s a story of discovery, destiny, and divine purpose – and a reminder that the greatest journeys begin with a single step of faith.

Long before the star led them to Bethlehem, three kings from distant lands each faced their own trials, visions, and choices that would shape the course of history. We Three Kings: The Story Behind The Story unveils the untold paths of the Magi of Bethlehem, their quests for truth, their struggles against doubt, and the divine call that united them under one shining light.

Hodiah, a once-wealthy teacher devastated by the violent loss of his wife and young son, clings to faint hope that ancient prophecies may promise reunion in the next life. Zadok, a learned man with a shadowed past, is driven by the fear that only the Child foretold in the scriptures can redeem him from sins he cannot outrun. And Darius, a clever young orphan posing as a scholar, longs for belonging and believes the Child may be the key to understanding the parents he never knew.

Together, the unlikely trio embarks on a perilous journey, encountering celestial messengers, moral reckonings, and the dangerous scrutiny of King Herod. As they draw closer to Bethlehem, each man is forced to confront the truth of who he is, and who he might become, when faced with the promise of a Savior.

The cast includes Erdem Ülker as Darius, Martin Challinor as Zadok, Ezriel Kornel as King Herod, Trevor Conner as The Stranger, Bill McAndrews as Hodiah, and Linus Swartvagher as Student.

Remus Entertainment is a leading global entertainment brand dedicated to delivering exceptional musical experiences, events, and performances. We connect artists with audiences worldwide, creating unforgettable moments that inspire, entertain, and bring people together through the power of music. At Remus Entertainment, our mission is to create transformative musical experiences that bridge cultures, amplify talent, and inspire audiences globally. We strive to bring artists and fans closer together through innovative performances and unforgettable events. We are dedicated to enriching the entertainment industry by pushing creative boundaries and promoting artistic expression

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with Perfect Crime, New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! A Musical Parody, and Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing.