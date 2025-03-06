Video: Kate Baldwin sings 'When Did I Fall in Love' from Fiorello! at 54 Below!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new 54 Below flashback, Broadway leading lady Kate Baldwin performs the timeless tune, 'When Did I Fall In Love' from the musical Fiorello! Watch the video!

In 2013, acclaimed Broadway actress Kate Baldwin portrayed Thea in the New York City Center Encores! production of Fiorello!, a musical that chronicles the life of New York City Mayor Fiorello H. LaGuardia. The song was later featured on her album She Loves Him, a tribute to lyricist Sheldon Harnick.

About Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin received a Tony Award nomination for her role as Irene Molloy in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler. She starred as Sharon McLonergan in the 2009 revival of Finian’s Rainbow, which earned her Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations.

Her other notable stage credits include Giant (The Public Theater), Big Fish (Broadway), Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Fiorello! (New York City Center Encores!). She is also known for her concert performances and recordings, including She Loves Him.

