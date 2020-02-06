Vangeline Theater Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support The New York Butoh Institute Festival 2020. This project will support performances for our Butoh Festival in New York, taking place at Theater for the New City between October 22 and 25, 2020. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like The New York Butoh Institute Festival 2020".

"The Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute is thrilled to have received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to support its Butoh Festival in 2020", says Vangeline Theater's Artistic Director, Vangeline. "The New York Butoh Institute Festival 2020 will be our third female-focused festival and will continue to celebrate the female expression in Butoh. In 2020, we are featuring the work of ten female/non-binary/LGBT/Q dancers from Asia, Latin America, and the United States. The Festival will showcase performances by established artists, such as Yuko Kaseki, and Natalia Cuéllar, as well as the works of established and emerging local butoh dancers.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





