VIDEO: Haven Kids Rock Presents UNSTOPPABLE, VIRTUAL TALES FROM THE SCHOOLYARD

Haven Kids Rock is a music program that was founded to empower underserved youth in the New York City child welfare and foster care systems, residing at Mott Haven Academy Charter School in the South Bronx.



Mott Haven Academy is the first charter school of its kind, founded by The New York Foundling specifically designed to meet the needs of children in the child welfare system.

On June 5th 2020 at 7PM, Reel Works-Teen Filming, Mott Haven Academy and The New York Foundling will present the virtual production of Unstoppable, Tales from the Schoolyard, performed by the students of Haven Kids Rock.

Haven Kids Rock is an afterschool program that is part of Mott Haven Academy, a school founded by The New York Foundling in 2008 to meet the needs of children in foster care and the child welfare system in the South Bronx. The program directors and student participants developed Unstoppable as an original musical in 2017 based on the real-life experiences of the school's student population. The show follows the lives of six street-smart kids as they navigate their way through foster care, homeless shelters and the unforgiving streets of New York City.

This year due to Covid-19 the show has been adapted with social distancing in mind as the children were individually filmed in their neighborhood in the South Bronx, outside.

Haven Kids Rock was created by professional musicians Jimi K Bones (Blondie, Joan Jett, Monday Night Football) and Nefertiti Jones, (Commercial Casting Director, Musician/VH1, New Yorker of the Week) with the belief that by exposing disadvantage students to opportunities beyond the limitations of their often-impoverished communities and simultaneously helping them develop technical skills, they can learn to dream beyond their circumstances created. Come meet the kids who have performed with Roger Waters at the Barclays Center, appeared on the Today Show, CBS' Live from the Couch, The New York Lottery commercial, Thank You for Being a Friend, a Dove empowering campaign, Metro PCS commercial and most recently, a commercial for Apple. About Mott Haven Academy Haven Academy seeks to close the achievement gap that plagues low-income communities by providing a rigorous academic program in a thoughtfully constructed, supportive environment.

While the school is open to the general public, Haven Academy prioritizes admissions to children involved in the child welfare system. One-third of available seats are reserved for children in foster care, and one-third are reserved for children whose families receive preventative services.

Haven Academy's mission is to empower children in an educational environment that addresses and reduces the barriers to academic success through the integration of family support services with a rigorous, college-preparatory academic program. Graduates will be resilient, resourceful, independent scholars who have the skills necessary to reach their full potential and to build a better future. For more information, please visit http://havenacademy.org/.

To learn more visit us at: https://www.unstoppablethemusical.com To learn more about Haven Kids Rock visit us at: https://www.havenkidsrock.com.

