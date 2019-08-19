Untitled Theater Company No. 61

presents Performance for One. A one-on-one performance experience, traveling across Manhattan. Written and directed by Edward Einhorn. Originally developed with Yvonne Roen. Tickets FREE. Visit www.untitledtheater.com to RSVP. September 6 - November 3.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

September 6 - 8 Fri 5pm - 10pm, Sat & Sun 1pm - 6pm at Chashama, 21 Greenwich Ave;

September 21 - 22 Sat & Sun 12pm - 5pm at Governors Island

(Dysfunctional Collective) Colonels Row House 410A;

September 25 Wed 6pm - 8pm at the Broadway Community Mall

located at the traffic island on the north side of 96th Street and Broadway;

September 28 - 29 Sat & Sun 12pm - 5pm at Governors Island

(Dysfunctional Collective) Colonels Row House 410A;

October 5 Sat 2:30pm- 5:30pm at Word Up Community Bookshop, 2113 Amsterdam Ave at 165th St;

October 10 - 13, Thu - Fri 3:30pm - 7:30pm, Sat - Sun 2pm - 6pm at Chashama, 266 W. 37th Street;

October 17 - 20, Thu - Fri 4pm - 6:30pm, Sat - Sun 3pm - 6pm; at Art in Odd Places 2019: Invisible, underneath the High Line at 14th Street

November 3 Location and time TBA

Performance for One Part 2, is available at all performances with Yvonne Roen:

September 6, 8, 21, and 28; October 10, 13, and 20; and November 3.

Performance for One is a one-on-one performance event written and directed by Edward Einhorn, presented in 10 minute slots at venues across Manhattan. The performance is about memory, but even more so, it is about relationship between performer, audience member, and author. What is the responsibility of the audience member, and how is it felt differently when there is only one audience member? Who is the story teller, the author or the performer? What happens to a memory that two people share after one of those people is gone?

Written and directed by Edward Einhorn, (The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, Critic's Pick, The New York Times). With a rotating cast of diverse actors, spanning age, gender, and ethnicity, including Elizabeth Chappel, Joshua Coleman, Andrea Gallo, Jan Leslie Harding, Allison Hiroko, Yvonne Roen, Melissa Rakiro, and Moira Stone. For those who wish to attend Part 2, a second performance in the same vein, it is exclusively performed by Yvonne Roen.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. UTC61's shows mix tragedy and comedy in a manner inspired by classic absurdism, in an attempt to navigate a contemporary response to our time. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for 25 years, collaborating with venues such as La MaMa, HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, The Brick, Judson Church, and other downtown spaces. They have also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though their work with former President Vaclav Havel during their 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work have been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York. For more information visit www.untitledtheater.com.





