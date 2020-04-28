United Solo Invites The Artistic Community To Participate In Its Global Video Campaign

In response to the public health crisis, United Solo, host of the United Solo Theatre Festival,

invites members of the artistic community to share their insights and talents in the organization's #SoloActsUnited Video Campaign. Participants are encouraged to send in a video, up to 30 seconds long, to share their perspectives on their shows, on their art, and on the world at this time. They are invited to address these ideas in one of three curated topics:



1) to explain to viewers what the new normal will be,

2) to tell a joke that will lift our spirits,

or 3) tap into their creativity and share a story that they might share around a campfire.



The United Solo Theatre Festival, the largest solo performance festival in the world, is preparing for its 11th season in the heart of New York's theatre district at Theatre Row this Fall. United Solo will also be presenting its inaugural showcase festival in London's West End, which will precede the regular season.



Interested parties are encouraged to submit their videos via downloadable links, and any questions they may have about the campaign, to info@unitedsolo.org



More information can be found at: http://unitedsolo.org/us/soloactsunited-video-campaign/







