United Solo Festival Presents A Canadian Tribute To An American Hero

Direct from the west coast of Canada, on its first US tour, comes a rollicking, tumultuous, triumphant sing-along musical memoir in 2 acts, celebrating the legacy of legendary folksinger, social activist, and environmentalist, Pete Seeger.

This innovative Canadian creation features all or part of 29 favorite songs from his early years (1935-70) woven together with Seeger's own words (from collected writings), inviting the audience to sing along at every turn, in a 'hootenanny of epic proportions'!

Mark Hellman (AFM/CAEA) began his professional career in 1981, with Canada's acclaimed storytelling improv jug band, Kaleidoscope Story Theatre, which toured to the US in 1984, including 2 weeks at Brooklyn Academy Of Music. In the subsequent 3 1⁄2 decades, Mark's talents as an actor, singer, multi-instrumentalist, choir director, teacher and community builder have resulted in collaborations with professional theatres across Canada and unique partnerships with non-profit organizations and schools. Mark is delighted to finally return to the US with this particular work of love, dedicated to one of his musical/cultural heroes.

For this debut in Seeger's home town, and in celebration of the centenary of his birth, Canadian friends of the show have generously come together to sponsor it as 'Canada's gift to the city of New York'.

Sunday, November 10: 4:30 - 6:30pm *sponsored Event* - RSVP: 250-634-3580 Or Https://markhellman.ca/contact. All Tickets Are Complimentary (limited Seating, RSVP Required). Friday, November 15: 7:30 - 9:30pm Tickets On Sale: Http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-nov-15-peteseeger/





