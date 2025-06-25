UPTOWN EXPRESS to Debut At Chain Theater Summer One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uptown Express, a new play written by Kevin Cheng will premiere at the Chain Theatre this July as part of the 2025 Summer One-Act Festival.

The production, directed by Ciera Miller (Asst. Director of HADESTOWN 2nd National Tour, Edinburgh Fringe), features Kevin Cheng as Noah and Maria Jose Payares as Zoe. Performances will take place on July 12 at 5pm, July 17 at 8:30pm, and July 23 at 8:30pm; as part of Program #9 in the festival.

The MTA subway train is late again. As Noah waits impatiently on the platform, an unexpected Old Acquaintance arrives. Uptown Express explores loneliness in big cities, and asks the question: how can we find a sense of equanimity in face of unexpected life events?

The Chain Summer One-Act Festival is now a cornerstone of New York City's theater scene. Past festivals have featured works by Academy Award winner Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, A Real Pain), Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Moonstruck, Doubt: A Parable), Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, HurlyBurly, Casualties of War), as well as Emmy winner Cady McClain (Beyond the Gates, Law and Order: SVU) who is returning this summer to star in John Thompson's WHAT HAPPENED WAS, directed by legendary Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Austin Pendleton (Between Riverside and Crazy, Orson's Shadow).

Tickets are available through the Chain Theatre website, with a special 20% discount using the code "UPTOWN25."

Comments

