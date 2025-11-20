 tracker
UPTOWN BOOKS: An Original Bilingual Play is Coming to Recirculation

By: Nov. 20, 2025
UPTOWN BOOKS: An Original Bilingual Play is Coming to Recirculation Image
Uptown Books: An Original Bilingual Play, written and directed by Adrian Miranda, will be presented at Recirculation, a project of Word Up.

Set in a Washington Heights bookstore, a quirky mix of strangers-an ex-firefighter, a bookstore owner who doesn't read, and a woman facing eviction-find connection and community in unexpected ways.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 13 - 4:15 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday, December 14 - 2:00 PM.

The performance will feature original songs "Sign Me Up" and "Ain't Nothing" featuring music & lyrics by Nicola Vazquez.

An original production created in and for Washington Heights, blending story, music, and community into a live, site-specific experience you won't forget.




