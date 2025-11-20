UPTOWN BOOKS: An Original Bilingual Play is Coming to Recirculation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Uptown Books: An Original Bilingual Play, written and directed by Adrian Miranda, will be presented at Recirculation, a project of Word Up.

Set in a Washington Heights bookstore, a quirky mix of strangers-an ex-firefighter, a bookstore owner who doesn't read, and a woman facing eviction-find connection and community in unexpected ways.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 13 - 4:15 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday, December 14 - 2:00 PM.

The performance will feature original songs "Sign Me Up" and "Ain't Nothing" featuring music & lyrics by Nicola Vazquez.

An original production created in and for Washington Heights, blending story, music, and community into a live, site-specific experience you won't forget.