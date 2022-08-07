UNTITLED RACCOON PLAY Makes Its Workshop Debut This Month

Raccoons and the Danville, OH Lions Club are invading The Tank this August as Untitled Raccoon Play makes its workshop premiere with a cast of up-and-coming actors from NYC, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The new play by NYC-based playwright SMJ (they/them) has been developed over the last 10 months by a rotating cast of actors throughout the country and through the dramaturgical support of dramaturg, Julia "Juju" Neito as a satirical response to the insurrection. This production's cast features Zoe Nebraska Feldman (she/they), Daniel Kunkel (he/him), Abby Messina (she/her), Madeleine Norton (she/her), Anne-Marie Pietersma (she/her), and Henri Sudy (they/them) with direction by SMJ, intimacy direction by Zoe Nebraska Feldman & fight direction by Daniel Kunkel.

Every year, the Danville, OH Lions Club hosts the annual Danville Lions Club Raccoon Dinner, the hugest fundraiser in town. However, it's 2022 and the 79th Annual Raccoon Dinner is on the chopping block due to rising COVID rates, a missing member, #liberalsnowflakes, insufficient funds, and a lack of cooperative raccoons. Meanwhile, the Danville, OH Raccoon Club is facing an uproar following dubious election results leading up to the 79th Annual Raccoon Dinner. A satire of young, queer conservatism in small-town Ohio, whiteness, anti-vaxxers, and the American Dream, Untitled Raccoon Play ends where it begins: with six people trapped in their mother's basement, scared shitless.

The production runs 95 minutes at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, New York, NY, 10018). Performances are August 12th at 7:00pm, August 13th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, and August 14th at 7:00pm

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189909®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35658%2Fproduction%2F1125616%3FperformanceId%3D11093576?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1