Tony Danza And PAL Cops & Kids Chorus Headline PAL Benefit Performance

Tony Danza will lead Police Athletic League's Third Annual one-night-only showcase performance, "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," to benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) Teen Acting Program. PAL Board Member and former PAL Kid Tony Danza will take to the stage for a Variety Show with celebrity guests and special appearances by NYPD Officers and PAL's Young Artists for an evening of performance, music and humor that will delight and entertain.

Thursday, September 19, 2019

7:30 p.m./PERFORMANCE

Gerald W. Lynch Theater

524 West 59th Street

PAL's Teen Acting Program, developed by Tony Danza, was designed to increase theatre arts programming among young people who would otherwise never get to experience the arts. PAL's Cops & Kids Chorus, part of the Acting Program, is a group of Police Officers and young people who joyfully interact and sing together at special events throughout the City. They send a message that police officers and kids can come together to share their talents and create bonds of understanding and friendship.

Most recently starring in the hit Netflix series, The Good Cop, Tony Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In The Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony and his band tour regularly with their hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance "sly genius" and a "career high."

After selling out NYC's world famous Cafe Carlyle in March, Tony and his four-piece band are returning to the Cafe Carlyle with their hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, on Sept 17, 18, 20, 21. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving, "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!"

New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country. Founded in 1914, PAL has served the city's young people for over 100 years. PAL provides recreational, educational, cultural and social activities to 20,000 boys and girls annually. It is also the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.

