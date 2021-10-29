Tom Hewitt Stars in Aaron Mark's ANOTHER MEDEA Audioplay

Just in time for Halloween, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt (The Rocky Horror Show, Dracula) and writer-director Aaron Mark (The Horror of Dolores Roach) have released a free studio recording of the horror monologue play, ANOTHER MEDEA.

Written by Mark specifically for Hewitt, currently seen on Broadway in Hadestown, ANOTHER MEDEA premiered in 2013 at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre, followed by acclaimed runs produced by All For One Theater at the Cherry Lane and Off-Broadway at The Wild Project in 2015. This intimate 80-minute audioplay incarnation was recorded in 2018 and is available now for the first time at PandemicPlayhouse.com.

ANOTHER MEDEA tells the harrowing tale of the incarcerated Marcus Sharp (Hewitt), a charismatic and enigmatic New York actor who recounts in gruesome detail how his obsessions with a wealthy doctor named Jason and the myth of Medea lead to horrific, unspeakable events. At once ancient and contemporary, this provocative mono-thriller is Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray.

ANOTHER MEDEA was the first in Mark's ongoing series of macabre monologue plays that also includes Empanada Loca with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Squeamish with Alison Fraser, and most recently, The Vanishing Negative with Betty Buckley (availably exclusively on Audible). Empanada Loca was the basis for the hit Gimlet/Spotify podcast series, The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is being adapted for television by Mark for Blumhouse and Amazon Studios.

The audioplay of ANOTHER MEDEA was recorded at Sugarbox Studios in NYC in 2018; original music for this 2021 release written and produced by Allison Leyton-Brown; mixed and mastered by Angie Teo; produced by Aaron Mark for The Spinning Time.