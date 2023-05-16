Tickets Now Available For BEDLAM'S DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIES

All performances will take place at Houghton Hall Arts, 22 East 30th Street.

Bedlam's DO MORE: NEW PLAYS readings series returns for its third year with five thrilling new plays. Curated by Associate Artistic Director Zachary Elkind, DO MORE: NEW PLAYS has developed work by writers including Zora Howard, Julian Hornik, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Stefani Kuo, Eleanor Burgess, a.k. payne, and Zack Fine, as well as Talene Monahon's THE GOOD John Proctor and Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox's FALL RIVER FISHING, both of which were ultimately produced in Bedlam's Spring 2023 season. Bedlam is proud to be a home for the messy, necessary work of creating the next generation of classic plays.

DO MORE NEW PLAYS

ANNA KARENINA
May 23 at 6pm
By Rachel Vail

Created with and directed by Zachary Elkind

Adapted from the novel by Leo Tolstoy

Starring Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Caroline Grogan, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Sean Boyce Johnson, Jamie Smithson, Emmet Smith, Spencer Lutvak, and Kyra Tantao.

DUPE
May 24 at 4pm
By Adrienne Dawes

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Starring Zuri Washington, Cherrye J. Davis, Claire Tyers, Linnea Wilson, and Omalolu Fiki


PRE OMEGA POINT
May 24 at 6pm
By Emily Breeze

Directed by Eric Tucker
Starring Patrick Brady, Violeta Picayo, Nora Kaye, Danielle Purdy, Arielle Yoder, Randolph Curtis Rand, Mike Labbadia, Caroline Grogan, Karen Alvarado, and Shaun Taylor-Corbett


COACH COACH
May 25 at 4pm
By Bailey Williams

Directed by Emma Rosa Went

Starring Constance Shulman, Layla Khoshnoudi, Merritt Janson, Jackie Abbott, Esther Williamson, and Denise Manning


FULLERTON
May 25 at 7pm
By Daniel K. Isaac

Directed by Ralph B. Peña

Starring Jon Norman Schneider, Mirirai, Michi Barall, Jeena Yi, Maaike Lanstra-Corn, Patrick Mulryan, Miles G. Jackson, and Annie McNamara




Recommended For You