Tickets Now Available For BEDLAM'S DO MORE: NEW PLAY SERIES

All performances will take place at Houghton Hall Arts, 22 East 30th Street.
Bedlam's DO MORE: NEW PLAYS readings series returns for its third year with five thrilling new plays. Curated by Associate Artistic Director Zachary Elkind, DO MORE: NEW PLAYS has developed work by writers including Zora Howard, Julian Hornik, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Stefani Kuo, Eleanor Burgess, a.k. payne, and Zack Fine, as well as Talene Monahon's THE GOOD John Proctor and Zuzanna Szadkowski and Deb Knox's FALL RIVER FISHING, both of which were ultimately produced in Bedlam's Spring 2023 season. Bedlam is proud to be a home for the messy, necessary work of creating the next generation of classic plays.
ANNA KARENINA
May 23 at 6pm
By Rachel Vail
Created with and directed by Zachary Elkind
Adapted from the novel by Leo Tolstoy
Starring Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Caroline Grogan, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Sean Boyce Johnson, Jamie Smithson, Emmet Smith, Spencer Lutvak, and Kyra Tantao.
DUPE
May 24 at 4pm
By Adrienne Dawes
Directed by Melissa Crespo
Starring Zuri Washington, Cherrye J. Davis, Claire Tyers, Linnea Wilson, and Omalolu Fiki
PRE OMEGA POINT
May 24 at 6pm
By Emily Breeze
Directed by Eric Tucker
Starring Patrick Brady, Violeta Picayo, Nora Kaye, Danielle Purdy, Arielle Yoder, Randolph Curtis Rand, Mike Labbadia, Caroline Grogan, Karen Alvarado, and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
COACH COACH
May 25 at 4pm
By Bailey Williams
Directed by Emma Rosa Went
Starring Constance Shulman, Layla Khoshnoudi, Merritt Janson, Jackie Abbott, Esther Williamson, and Denise Manning
FULLERTON
May 25 at 7pm
By Daniel K. Isaac
Directed by Ralph B. Peña
Starring Jon Norman Schneider, Mirirai, Michi Barall, Jeena Yi, Maaike Lanstra-Corn, Patrick Mulryan, Miles G. Jackson, and Annie McNamara
