Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center Presents A RAMP TO PARADISE In June

Thelma Hill Performing Arts Center will present A Ramp to Paradise, a powerful dance narrative paying tribute to Paradise Garage, the legendary underground Black gay dance club that revolutionized nightlife and music culture.

Taking place at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on June 27–28, this highly anticipated restaging will feature four choreographers and 14 dancers, weaving together movement, storytelling, and music to honor the legacy of a space that was more than just a club—it was a sanctuary, a revolution, and a movement.

Ticket prices:

June 27: $20 seniors and students, $25 general admission

June 28: $25 seniors and students, $35 general admission (includes after party)

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The afterparty on June 28 will further celebrate the spirit of Paradise Garage, featuring DJs Fred Pierce and Frankie Paradise spinning music that defined the club's era.

For Executive Chairman Alex Smith Jr., A Ramp to Paradise is more than a production—it is a deeply personal journey of memory, movement, and history. Originally written as a short story in 2005, Smith's A Ramp to Paradise was featured in the anthology A River Runs Beneath Us, curated by noted author Doug Cooper Spencer. The story was first adapted into dance by Kyle Abraham in 2010, then reimagined by Walter

Rutledge in 2012. Now in its third iteration, the work will be restaged under Smith's direction in 2025, with Walter Rutledge serving as Artistic Director—guiding the creative process as conductor and editor for the three contributing choreographers. Smith will serve as producer and director for this latest production, bringing his vision full circle.

“Paradise Garage was the club of clubs, a mecca for Black and LGBTQ+ communities in New York City,” said Alex Smith Jr. “It was a place where music set us free, where movement became a language of love, protest, and celebration. This production is our way of preserving that energy, honoring those who lived it, and passing it on to a new generation.”

Located at 84 King Street, Paradise Garage reigned from 1977 to 1987, defining an era of music, dance, and self-expression. Unlike mainstream clubs, it was not just about nightlife—it was about freedom, identity, and community. It became the blueprint for modern dance culture, influencing everything from house music to contemporary performance art.

“One of the things that made the Garage so extraordinary was the sheer talent that walked through those doors—and onto that stage,” Smith added. “Madonna, Grace Jones, and Patti LaBelle performed there. You never knew who you were dancing next to. That sense of possibility—of stardom, artistry, and belonging—is what we aim to capture on stage.”

Smith, who came of age at Paradise Garage, felt a responsibility to document its impact through dance. By crafting A Ramp to Paradise, he sought to ensure that the legacy of those who danced, celebrated, and found refuge there is not forgotten.

“As chairman of THPAC, an organization devoted to uplifting Black dance artists, I knew we needed to document the Garage in a dance narrative form,” Smith explains. “We must tell our own stories. That's why I wrote the short story—to give choreographers a foundation, to provide direction, and to make sure this history is honored on stage.”

A Ramp to Paradise will take place at the Ailey Citigroup Theater on June 27 and 28, 2025, with a celebratory afterparty on June 28 featuring two DJs honoring the club's musical legacy.

