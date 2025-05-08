Theatre Now To Host Dorico Workshop For Musical Theatre Composers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Now will host a special Industry Night specifically for musical theatre composers on Monday, May 19th at 6:30pm featuring a workshop on Dorico, the music notation and composition software.

The evening will begin with a Q&A with Daniel Spreadbury, Product Marketing Manager for Dorico publisher Steinberg, followed by a tutorial led by Jacinth Greywoode, Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer, Music Supervisor for Broadway's Cult of Love and Associate Music Director for Encore's Wonderful Town. Attendees will then be given a chance to work independently and receive individual attention from other Theatre Now experts including Kat Cartusciello (music assistant to Jason Robert Brown) and Ernie Bird (BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop).

Attendees are asked to bring a laptop or similar device and have Dorico installed, either the full version, the 60-day free trial of Dorico Pro 6 or the free Dorico SE 6. All software is available at www.steinberg.net/dorico. As always, the evening will end with socializing and a wine and cheese reception.

Theatre Now's final Industry Night of the season will feature a Master Class with Tony Award-winning librettist Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) on June 23rd. More information can be found at tnny.org/industrynights. Industry Nights are held in Midtown Manhattan. Reservations are required as space is strictly limited. These evenings are free for members, but there is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Annual individual memberships start at only $25 ($15 for seniors and students) and can be purchased when making a reservation.

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to the creation, development, production, and publication of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers in order to nurture voices that push the boundaries of musical theatre. They produce the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals as well as developmental readings and workshop productions. Theatre Now is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Reservations for any of Theatre Now's Industry Nights can be made at https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/industry-night-series

