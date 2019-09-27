Theatre Critic Tries The Other Side Of The Stage With HOW I FOUND AN AFFORDABLE APARTMENT ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE OF MANHATTAN WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

· An affordable apartment in Manhattan

· Romance in an Elevator

· The Macy's Parade

· And a 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

These are all part of Charles Gross's solo play, "How I Found An Affordable Apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Without Really Trying."

Join Charles on a small island off the coast of New Jersey (AKA Manhattan) in the 1990's when city streets were meant only for cars (but you still couldn't find a parking spot) and Dumbo was just an elephant not a place.

"The play is autobiographical" notes Mr. Gross, who really did find an affordable apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, almost found romance in an elevator, and managed, at least for a time, to keep his beloved 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in the city. Gross describes the play as a Jerry Seinfeld meets Mike Birbiglia take on New York life in the 1990's.

"It's become a real family affair" Mr. Gross notes. "My daughter, Miriam Gross, is directing. She is definitely putting me through my paces."

To his surprise, Charles Gross still lives in Manhattan. "I thought I would come to the city, meet a nice girl, and move back to New Jersey

Charles Gross has covered the New York Theatre scene for over 20 years and is currently the co-host of "Two On The Aisle" which is seen on Manhattan Neighborhood Network and YouTube.

His "Aisle" co-host, Leslie (Hoban) Blake, is a creative consultant for "Apartment" He has also written for Playbill, Crains New York Business, AM New York and the West Side Spirit. He is the author of the book "The Adventures of Kymgal, Car in the City.

"How I Found An Affordable Apartment On The Upper West Side of Manhattan Without Really Trying" Will be performed at the United Solo Festival on Theatre Row: 410 West 42nd Street, on October 10, 2019 at 9:00, For tickets go to: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-howifound/ & click "Buy Tickets"





