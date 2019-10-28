TheaterWorksUSA Returns To BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center With DRAGONS LOVE TACOS & OTHER STORIES and PETER PAN

TheaterWorksUSA is partnering with BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center once again to bring their high-quality family entertainment to New York City. The partnership will begin on November 30, 2019 with the musical adaptation of Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories followed by an imaginative Peter Pan on December 14, 2019. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007) are $30 (General Admission) and can be purchased by visiting Tribecapac.org or by calling (212) 220-1460.

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am

Dragons Love Tacos & Other Stories

When Papa can't get his chicken to sleep, he must improvise a series of bedtime stories! The result is a musical revue of five beloved contemporary children's books including Dragons Love Tacos, Interrupting Chicken, Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days, The Dot, and Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride, which have been adapted into short musicals by some of today's most exciting musical theater writers: Brendon Milburn, Janet Allard, Sam Salmond, Mark Sonnenblick, Ben Wexler, Joe Kinosian, Marcus Stevens, and Brian Lowdermilk. The show was originally directed by Marcus Stevens and originally choreographed by Wendy Seyb with scenic design by Brian Dudkiewicz, costume design by Dustin Cross, and orchestrations by Mike Pettry. Tour direction and choreography by Steven Cardona with music direction by Julianne B. Merrill. Cast includes Matt Beary, Teresa Bolocan, Maya Musial, Kaylee Robinson, and Andreas Schmidt; stage manager is Rafi Levavy.

Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri

Dragons love all sorts of tacos-except spicy ones! When a boy throws his new dragon friends a spicy salsa taco party, red-hot trouble ensues.

Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein

It's bedtime for the little red chicken. Papa is going to read her a story, but the chicken can't help interrupting. Will the chicken ever get to sleep?

The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds

A story about the creative spirit in all of us. Vashti can't draw. When her teacher says, "Just make a mark and see where it takes you," Vashti discovers she is an artist, after all.

Mercy Watson Goes for a Ride by Kate DiCamillo, Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen

Mercy, a porcine wonder, and Mr. Watson go for a ride every Saturday in Mr. Watson's automobile. But one Saturday, guess who winds up behind the wheel?

Cowgirl Kate and Cocoa School Days by Erica Silverman, painted by Betsy Lewin

Yee Haw! Cowgirl Kate and her loyal horse Cocoa are the perfect pair. They do everything together until school is in session-and horses are not allowed!

Peter Pan, Saturday, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 am

Peter Pan is an enchanting production that encourages children to tap into their imagination. In the spirit of the original tale, six children transform the Darling family's nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, and an ironing board into a ship's plank.

Peter Pan, Or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., NY; adapted by John Caird and Trevor Nunn from the original play by J. M. Barrie and originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982. Direction by David Schechter and music direction by Jeffrey Lunden with set design by Beowulf Boritt and costume design by Anne-Marie Wright.

Cast includes Cameron Hunt Mitchell, Jake Phillips, Sydney Torres , Caroline Festa, Kim Kaiser, and Emily Loewus; stage manager is Kristen K. Tunney.

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. TheaterWorksUSA has been a catalyst for the professional careers of countless writers, composers, and performers. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America) to name a few.

To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You