Theater in Quarantine Continues with Two Dance Programs Featuring Collaborations with Sunny Hitt, Veronica Jiao & More

Theater in Quarantine has announced a new series of live-streamed performances that push the boundaries of live performance inside the digital space. The season includes two new editions of the popular dance series, "Closet Works," featuring choreography by McLaughlin and guests Sunny Hitt, Veronica Jiao, and French choreographer Van-Kim Tran. The new dance works premiere on Monday nights on Gelb's YouTube channel.

"Closet Works" is a series of short dance-based works performed by Gelb from a closet inside his East Village apartment that has been transformed into a white box theater. In addition to McLaughlin, previous editions have featured the choreography of Paul Taylor Dance Company alum Francisco Graciano, award-winning choreographer and director Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop), Afra Hines (Hadestown) and Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown). A special night-before-the-election edition of "Closet Works" on November 2 will focus on efforts to get out the vote and include guests Sunny Hitt and Veronica Jiao. November 30 features French choreographer Van-Kim Tran. Closet Works is presented by the Invisible Dog Art Center with additional support from Mamie Kanfer & Justin Stewart.

Theater in Quarantine's most recent productions, "The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy" and "Footnote for the End of Time," were met with critical acclaim. Jesse Green in his New York Times critic's pick review declared that Theater in Quarantine has produced "some of the new medium's most imaginative work from some of its simplest materials." Helen Shaw in Vulture wrote that Theater in Quarantine "makes confinement a virtue, a prompt to imagination." Maya Phillips in The New York Times noted, "These small-scale, digitally savvy productions, filmed live from a converted closet in Gelb's Manhattan apartment and accompanied by innovative visual and audio effects, have matched the texts in their idiosyncratic approaches."

Theater in Quarantine's fall season also marks new partnerships for the Company with Ars Nova's Supra, Invisible Dog Art Center, and Theater Mitu's Expansion Works. In addition, Gelb and McLaughlin are part of La MaMa's new "Breaking It Open" residency program supported in part by CultureHub.

Please visit joshuawilliamgelb.com for more information and youtube.com/joshuawilliamgelb to stream all of the Theater in Quarantine original works.

Upcoming Theater in Quarantine Events



November 2 at 7pm and 9pm

Special night-before-the-election edition of Closet Works v6

Creators include Sunny Hitt, Veronica Jiao, Joshua William Gelb and Katie Rose McLaughlin

Presented by The Invisible Dog Art Center

November 16 at 7pm and 9pm

Mute Swan

By Madeleine George

Created by Raja Feather Kelly and Katie Rose McLaughlin with Joshua William Gelb

Performed by Chris Bell

A new work by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George, created by Raja Feather Kelly and Katie Rose McLaughlin with Joshua William Gelb. The work is created in residence at La Mama and supported by CultureHub's "Experiments in Storytelling".

November 30 at 7pm and 9pm

Closet Works v7

with French choreographer Van-Kim Tran

Presented by The Invisible Dog Art Center

December 14 at 7pm and 9pm

new work by composer Heather Christian

in partnership with Theater Mitu's Expansion Works

Directed and Performed by Joshua William Gelb

Choreographed by Katie Rose McLaughlin

A new work by Obie Award-winner composer Heather Christian. Presented in partnership with Theater Mitu's Expansion Works, the new work is directed and performed by Gelb and features choreography by McLaughlin.

