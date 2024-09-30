Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Accruing Fringe Benefits: The Edinburgh Experience And How To Work It

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

10/4 - Accruing Fringe Benefits: The Edinburgh Experience and How to Work It. In the room: self-producing artist, actor-writer Clara Francesca (Making Marx at the Fringe, also Diva Therapy, 43 Stages of Grieving, Funny Guy); Chris Grady UK producer, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts; Molly Morris, producer (Islander, Come from Away) and co-founder of Ghostlight Global; Blair Russell, producer (Lizard Boy at Edinburgh Fringe & Off-Broadway, DIVA: Live From Hell! at Edinburgh Fringe & Off West End, Pop Off, Michelangelo! at Edinburgh Fringe, Slave Play, STILL); Tom Smedes, producer (My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), current Cabaret revival, Tony winner for Pippin revival, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Prom, Peter and the Starcatcher, Next Fall; upcoming: Sunset Boulevard revival). We'll look at smart ways to approach being in the Edinburgh Fringe, what the costs are, the (perhaps) unexpected challenges, and what the experience is like for an artist; plus the producer's view on the advantages of using Edinburgh for the development process, and in general how Edinburgh contributes to the life of theater on both sides of the Atlantic. Click here to register and receive zoom link.

UPCOMING:

10/11 - The Future of Theater: How Susan Lee Nurtures the Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow. In the room: Susan E. Lee, founder of Camp Broadway and The Broadway Education Alliance, and one of the honorees at this year's TRU Love Benefit. Her mission: to make theater more accessible and relevant to audiences of all ages. Her method: advocating for the arts in our school system, creating opportunities for young people to experience the joy of theater, and by providing consumers with meaningful and immersive experiences at the intersection of business, arts, technology and personal enrichment. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

10/18 - The Future of Storytelling: Artificial Intelligence as a Force for Good. In the room: Tim Kashani of Apples and Oranges Arts, now partnering with Beall Applied Innovation at the University of California, Irvine, to create a series of projects that incorporate A.I. technology into theater. Dubbed NarrA.I.tive Story Theater, the goal according to Tim is to "blend the magic of human centered storytelling with the power of technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality, creating narratives that touch hearts and minds in ways previously unimaginable." Come meet Tim and learn more about his company's mission to empower storytellers to become creative entrepreneurs. See if this allays your fears that A.I. will replace artists, and consider whether it might serve artists instead. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one year old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

