The Tank Announces New Interactive Narrative App I'M SO HOT

The Tank, in coproduction with New Light Theater Project and Pocket Universe, announced today I'm So Hot, an interactive, narrative storytelling app based on Marivaux's La Dispute and adapted from the play by Catherine Weingarten (Are You Ready to Get PAMPERED!?) and directed by William Steinberger (meet you at the Galaxy Diner). The app will be available for download beginning Monday August 23, 2021 in the Apple and Google Play stores.

When everyone's insaneeely hot, who cheats first in a relationship? In this interactive girly app-daptation of Marivaux's La Dispute, a Prince captures hotties (like you) through a dating app to see who cheats first!! It's like olden day French reality TV - where you can snap selfies and slide into DMs, too.

The cast of I'm So Hot will include Schuyler Van Amson (Juliet + Romeo), Hunter Canning (War Horse), Tabatha Gayle (The Great Novel), Alyssa May Gold (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), Ricki Lynée (meet you at the Galaxy Diner), and Will Sarratt (Everything is Super Great).

I'm So Hot was co-created by Weingarten and Steinberger. The app is produced and edited by Steinberger and features text by Weingarten, UX design and engineering by Vivian Belosky, sound design by Carsen Joenk, and costume design by Daricel Calcano.

I'm So Hot is a parody of an interactive dating app and features participation from the user as well as video and text storytelling elements. The app will be available for purchase in the Apple and Google Play stores beginning on August 23, 2021 and will also be available via The Tank, New Light Theater Project and Pocket Universe's respective websites. The app will cost $11.75 and will be an ad-free experience. There will be a waitlist available on The Tank's website beginning August 16.

