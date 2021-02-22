The Riant Theatre and The Triangle Rainbow Theatre Present 1st Annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival Of One-Acts

Imagine the delight when Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL was invited to partner with Riant Theatre/Strawberry One-Act Festival Alumni Anthony Fusco, a very talented playwright and director, to present and host its 1st Annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival.

"I immediately jumped at the idea," says Mr. Fisher, "Mr. Fusco has had over 12 plays produced in the Strawberry One-Act Festival since 2009 and has done 3 Play Readings of new plays with us. I've seen him grow over the years and have followed his career and plays in other festivals through NYC."

In 2013 Anthony won the coveted BEST DIRECTOR AWARD for his play entitled RUSH HOUR MADNESS. Several of his plays have advanced to the semi-finals and the top 4 Finalist in the Strawberry One-Act Festival, including FIXATION, which garnished the BEST ACTOR AWARD for ROBERT STARKS in 2016.

Mr. Fusco has dedicated his life and has been a champion of writing plays that tell the stories of the LGBTQ community. Therefore, it's only fitting that he has decided to offer the same opportunity to give playwrights a platform to share their stories. He's had over 300 hundred nationwide submissions for his festival, of which he has selected 20 to compete for the BEST PLAY AWARD, which gives the winning playwright a CASH Prize of $300.

The audience will get to select the Best Play via a voting poll at the end of each performance group. The festival includes all types of comedy and dramatic LGBTQ plays ranging from 10-15 minutes. Themes include gay life in the '80s to the concept of gender reveal. Registering for a link will allow you to watch all the plays performing in that time slot. None of these plays in the festival have been performed before. So you're getting the first look at some of the most exciting and upcoming cutting edge plays that the festival has to offer.

As a partner, Mr. Fisher will introduce the plays in the LGBTQ Short Play Festival as well as moderate a TALK BACK with the playwrights, directors and actors after select performances.

To buy tickets in advance please click on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hzLLvpHYRt2sNRdgNuuhPQ

Tickets are $10. After you register you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the webinar on Zoom. The doors will open for the Zoom LGBTQ Short Play Festival 15 minutes before show time.

Group A will be performed live on Zoom on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3pm EST and Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5pm EST.

The plays will be available on demand on Vimeo beginning March 1st - March 7th. The on demand link will be posted on our blog on March 1st at https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2021/02/on-demand-links-to-view-triangle.html.

Group B will be performed live on Zoom on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 5pm EST and Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3pm EST.

The plays will be available on demand on Vimeo beginning March 1st - March 7th. The on demand link will be posted on our blog on March 1st at https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2021/02/on-demand-links-to-view-triangle.html. There will be a talk back with the playwrights, directors and actors on 2/27 after the 5pm show moderated by Van Dirk Fisher.

Group C will be performed live on Zoom on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3pm EST and Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3pm EST.

The plays will be available on demand on Vimeo beginning March 8th - March 15th.

The on demand link will be posted on our blog on March 8th at https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2021/02/on-demand-links-to-view-triangle.html. There will be a talk back. with the playwrights, directors and actors on Saturday, 3/6 after the 3pm show moderated by Van Dirk Fisher.