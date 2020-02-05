The New York Pops to Perform Music By John Williams, March 27

The New York Pops performs the iconic music of five-time Academy Award winner John Williams on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams will feature music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, The Witches of Eastwick, and Memoirs of a Geisha.

Additional concerts in The New York Pops' 2019-20 season at Carnegie Hall include: I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage on February 14 with Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell; and the orchestra's 37th Birthday Gala Into the Unknown! The Songs of Kristen & Bobby Lopez on April 27.

Tickets, priced at $35 to $145, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.




