The New School's College Of Performing Arts Presents PLAYING THE OTHER At The Wild Project

Contemporary Theatre and Performance students at The New School's College of Performing Arts will present PLAYING THE OTHER, an intimate devised theatrical piece facilitated by Obie Award-winning playwright Dael Orlandersmith and Tony Award-winner Jim Nicola.

PLAYING THE OTHER requires us to journey to unfamiliar places; places around identity, race, gender, culture, and class. This reminds us that doing so can often lead us right back to our very own backyard.

The company will include Giancarlo Abrahan, Justin P. Armstrong, Irisdelia Garcia, Augustin Groz, Elly Han, Shonari James, Cheng-Hsien (BinBin), Raina Lawrence, Carlos Zipactonal Martínez, Zandra Paxton, Xin "Zinc" Tong (童心')

Running Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30 PM, Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 PM, and Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 PM at Wild Project, 195 East 3rd Street, New York, NY, 10009.

The College of Performing Arts at The New School (CoPA) was formed in 2015 and draws together the iconic Mannes School of Music, the legendary School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, and the ground-breaking School of Drama. With each school contributing its unique culture of creative excellence, the College of Performing Arts is a hub for cross-disciplinary collaboration, bold experimentation, innovative education, and world-class performances.

The over 1,100 students at CoPA are actors, performers, writers, improvisers, creative technologists, entrepreneurs, composers, arts managers, and multidisciplinary artists who believe in the transformative power of the arts for all people. Students and faculty at CoPA collaborate with colleagues across The New School in a wide array of disciplines, from the visual arts and fashion design, to the social sciences, public policy, advocacy, and more.

The curriculum at CoPA is dynamic, inclusive, and responsive to the changing arts and culture landscape. New degrees and coursework, like the new graduate degrees for Performer-Composers and Artist Entrepreneurs are designed to challenge highly skilled artists to experiment, innovate, and engage with the past, present, and future of their artforms. New York City's Greenwich Village provides the backdrop for the College of Performing Arts, which is housed at Arnhold Hall on West 13th Street and the historic Westbeth Artists Community on Bank Street.

The School of Drama is the creative home to a dynamic group of actors, directors, writers, creative technologists, and multi-disciplinary theater artists. With a focus on authenticity of expression, the school's curriculum confronts today's most pressing societal issues through the making of theater, film, and emerging media. The School of Drama's faculty is made up of award-winning actors, playwrights, and directors who bring a currency of professional experience, artistic training, and project-based learning into the classroom. The multidisciplinary MFA and BFA degree programs bring together rigor, creativity, and collaborative learning to create work marked by professionalism, imagination, and civic awareness. The school takes inspiration from the greats who walked its halls in the past, including Marlon Brando, Harry Belafonte, and Vinette Carrol, as well as more recent graduates, like Adrienne C. Moore, Jordan E. Cooper, and Jason Kim.