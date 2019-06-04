The Lambs Completes Its Mission To Moscow

The Lambs , America's oldest professional theatrical organization, performed Chekhov's The Proposal in Moscow at the International Theater Festival, "Spring in Melikhovo 2019".

V.P. of The Lambs, Peter Kingsley (aka the Boy) and the play's director, along with actor Lamb Annette Berning, and Nico Baumgartner performed this 1-act/ 3-character comedy by invitation of the State Autonomous Cultural Institute of the Moscow Region on May 17, 2019. The festival gathers acting companies from around the world to participate by presenting productions at the State Literary and Memorial Museum-Reserve of A.P. Chekhov, "Melikhovo."

Under the direction of Mr. Kingsley, The Lambs' Theater Lab began performing The Proposal at The Lambs' 3 West 51st Street clubhouse - its home for over 43 years - last summer for members and invited guests, when it caught the attention of Sir Aubrey Mellor (knighted with the Order of the Australian Medal for his work on the Australian stage). Sir Aubrey recommended applying to the festival after viewing a videotape of The Lambs' production. The 'Mission to Moscow' is being supported by a grant from The Lambs Foundation.

The Russian hosts were presented with a Lambs pennant, and they present The Lambs with a plaque commemorating our participation, which will adorn the walls of The Lambs clubhouse on 51st Street.

President of The Lambs, Marc Baron (aka the Shepherd), stated, "This was a wonderful opportunity for not only the performers, but for The Lambs, helping spread awareness of our Club's unique history of over 145 years of creativity. The Lambs has always been a place not just to have fun, but place to nurture those active in the arts." Peter Kingsley stated, "The chance to perform at Anton Chekhov's estate near Moscow was a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from and share with our Russian counterparts abroad. What came across most clearly was a great appreciation for 'the process' we had followed in performing Chekhov."

The Lambs was founded in New York in 1874. Lambs have been founders of The Actors' Fund of America, ASCAP, Actor's Equity, Paramount Pictures, United Artists, Screen Actors Guild, and SAG-AFTRA. Lambs include a wide array of actors, singers, dancers, authors, painters, producers, playwrights - a virtual Who's Who of entertainment and the arts. Lerner & Loewe first met at The Lambs, and Frederick Loewe left a bequest of royalties from Brigadoon to The Lambs Foundation.





