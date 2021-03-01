The Hess Collective Presents SPOILED: The Film Project
The Hess Collective generates new work based on a hybrid approach to embodied performance.
SPOILED: The Film Project, created by The Hess Collective, unearths the roots of global gender-based violence from the male point of view but is performed by an ensemble of women. In this first chapter of the film, three stories based on real events, probe the underlying trauma or training that lead to campus rape, elder abuse and domestic violence. Spanning the globe, future chapters will continue to shed light on the role patriarchy plays in perpetuating misogyny around the world. SPOILED does not speak for men or boys, nor does it demonize them - and includes stories of allies as well as perpetrators. Rather than glamorize the victimization of women and girls, or give way to despair, the piece aims to empower us all by upending toxic narratives.
SPOILED: The Film Project - Post-show conversation.
"Gender-Based Violence: What Can Be Done?" features a conversation between two gender-based violence (GBV) experts. Elizabeth Scott Osborne (she/her), is an international gender equity advocate, who commissioned and developed the original version of SPOILED, and Eric McGriff (he/him), is a New York-based GBV prevention specialist. Osborne works extensively with UN Women USA and McGriff coordinates the prevention program at New York City's Crime Victims Treatment Center. Listen to their thoughts on how culture affects notions of masculinity, why PRIVATE VIOLENCE is so important, and what we can do to help the next generations break out of gender-stereotyped boxes.
Content warning:
SPOILED, based on reveal events, contains graphic accounts of sexual assault and violence. Please be advised of disturbing language and content. These stories are shared in awareness of, and protest against, gender-based violence around the world. '
Company: The Hess Collective
Artistic Director: Elizabeth Hess
Performers: Cherrye J. Davis
Ninoshka De Leon Gill
Rebeca Miller
Playwright: Elizabeth Hess
Co-directors: Cherrye J. Davis
Elizabeth Hess
Director of Photography & Editor:
Catalin Stelian
Production Assistant:
Nilan
Dramaturg: Gina Stevensen
Managing Director:
Victoria McNaughton
Marketing Director:
Kelly Kirby
Marketing Intern:
Bella Maxwell
Moderator: Elizabeth Scott Osborne
Originally commissioned and developed by Elizabeth Scott Osborne
DETAILS:
SPOILED: The Film Project
La MaMa Online Screening
Friday March 19th @ 7pm EST
Free Admission; Suggested Donation
Reservation information: http://lamama.org/spoiled/