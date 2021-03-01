The Hess Collective Presents SPOILED: The Film Project

SPOILED: The Film Project, created by The Hess Collective, unearths the roots of global gender-based violence from the male point of view but is performed by an ensemble of women. In this first chapter of the film, three stories based on real events, probe the underlying trauma or training that lead to campus rape, elder abuse and domestic violence. Spanning the globe, future chapters will continue to shed light on the role patriarchy plays in perpetuating misogyny around the world. SPOILED does not speak for men or boys, nor does it demonize them - and includes stories of allies as well as perpetrators. Rather than glamorize the victimization of women and girls, or give way to despair, the piece aims to empower us all by upending toxic narratives.

SPOILED: The Film Project - Post-show conversation.

"Gender-Based Violence: What Can Be Done?" features a conversation between two gender-based violence (GBV) experts. Elizabeth Scott Osborne (she/her), is an international gender equity advocate, who commissioned and developed the original version of SPOILED, and Eric McGriff (he/him), is a New York-based GBV prevention specialist. Osborne works extensively with UN Women USA and McGriff coordinates the prevention program at New York City's Crime Victims Treatment Center. Listen to their thoughts on how culture affects notions of masculinity, why PRIVATE VIOLENCE is so important, and what we can do to help the next generations break out of gender-stereotyped boxes.

Content warning:

SPOILED, based on reveal events, contains graphic accounts of sexual assault and violence. Please be advised of disturbing language and content. These stories are shared in awareness of, and protest against, gender-based violence around the world. '

Company: The Hess Collective

Artistic Director: Elizabeth Hess

Performers: Cherrye J. Davis

Ninoshka De Leon Gill

Rebeca Miller

Playwright: Elizabeth Hess

Co-directors: Cherrye J. Davis

Elizabeth Hess

Director of Photography & Editor:

Catalin Stelian

Production Assistant:

Nilan

Dramaturg: Gina Stevensen

Managing Director:

Victoria McNaughton

Marketing Director:

Kelly Kirby

Marketing Intern:

Bella Maxwell

Moderator: Elizabeth Scott Osborne

Originally commissioned and developed by Elizabeth Scott Osborne

DETAILS:

SPOILED: The Film Project

La MaMa Online Screening

Friday March 19th @ 7pm EST

Free Admission; Suggested Donation

Reservation information: http://lamama.org/spoiled/