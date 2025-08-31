The Heights Players Kick Off 70th Season with PIPPIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Heights Players will kick off their 70th season with Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson's extraordinary musical Pippin, opening September 5th. This electrifying production promises to dazzle audiences with its blend of contemporary storytelling, humorous tid-bits, and show-stopping musical numbers.

Pippin follows a young prince's journey of self-discovery as he searches for meaning and fulfillment in his life. Through a series of adventures-from the battlefield to the throne room to a passionate love affair-Pippin explores war, power, love, and ultimately what it means to live an extraordinary life. Featuring Schwartz's magnificent score including "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," and "No Time at All," this tale of one man's quest for purpose will captivate audiences with its timeless universal themes and irresistible energy.

Director Hilary Goldman leads a cast of dynamic and talented performers in this intimate production. "The Heights Players' space allows us to bring the audience directly into Pippin's transformative journey," says Goldman. "In such a close setting, the magical realism of the show becomes even more immersive and the themes of searching for one's place in the world feel immediate and personal."

Pippin stars Sofia Faus as Leading Player, Joe Marx as Pippin, Jacob Keleman as Charlemagne, Marlowe Baker as Catherine, Rachel Hering as Fastrada, Marcus Campbell as Lewis, Luisa Boyaggi as Berthe, and Colin Ericson and June Sarmazian splitting the role of Theo. The players include: Madhu Murali as (Leading Player Swing), Amelie Jacobs (Catherine Swing), Emma K. Johnson (Fastrada Swing), Kat Robertson (Manson Trio/Dance Captain), Adam Schonebaum (Manson Trio), Bella Norvig as (Dance Captain), Rachel Thomson, Nia Wright, Bailey Gilkeson, Maggie Austin, Frankie Sulla, Maddie Sell, Andrea Bernardo, Alexander Salerno, Adam Schonebaum, Ozzy Dickson, Brent Weaver, Ian Shannon, and Mario Greiner.

Directed by Hilary Goldman with musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen and choreography by Alicia Kee, Pippin is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre, creating an immersive theatrical experience where every seat feels like the best in the house. The production staff and creative team includes stage managers Carly Friedman & Steph Hollander, assistant director Marth Brown, associate choreographer Eva Schmidt, set designer Gary VanderPutten, Costume Designer Andrea Bernardo, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, properties designer Lucia Burns, assistant stage manager Rachel Chrystie, intimacy director Katlyn Sinclair, fight director Laine Flores, assistant lighting designer Gordon Rothman, with photography by Marth Brown and Marc A. Hermann.

Pippin will run for nine performances only from September 5th through September 21st at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($30, $25 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.