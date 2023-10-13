The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2

Running from November 2-4 at 9:00 pm at The Siggy at The Flea Theater.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK at the Flea Theater for an extra SPOOKY cycle!

ABOUT: SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident company of actors, directors, and playwrights. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 10 of SERIALS performances will be at The Siggy at The Flea Theater on November 2-4 at 9:00 pm. This cycle features the returning episode of Science Project by Cody Hom and the finale episodes of C. Lingus Independent Journalist by Paige Esterly, and The Great Hack by Ryan Jones.

TICKET PRICING:

Tickets available on Click Here

Virtual live stream: $10

In-person tickets: $22 Regular, $12 early bird

HISTORY: The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

PATREON: The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $22.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

Writers:
Paige Esterly
Cody Hom
Ryan Jones
Kenjiro Lee
Emily Walborn

Directors:
Andie Lerner
Erin Reynolds
Sean Pollock
Will Vonada
Kelly Letourneau

Actors:
Laurel Andersen
Caroline Banks
Georgia Kate Cohen
Natalia Mar Urzua
Christine Pollnow
Sarah Alice Shull
Nathaniel Stornelli
Nicholas Louis Turturro
Kayla Zanakis
Angelica McEwan
Karen Marulanda
Jeremy Palmieri
Greg Lakhan
Marx
Chrysi Sylaidi

Michael Ortiz

Elizabeth Spindler

Producers:
Michael Ortiz
Kristan Seemel
Elizabeth Spindler
Emani Brielle Simpson
Cody Hom

Designer:
Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.




