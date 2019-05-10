The Dead End Kids present NERVE by Adam Szymkowicz this week at UNDER St. Marks in the East Village.

Szymkowicz's dark comedy centers around two people who fall into a relationship on the first date; Elliot has never had an online date before...at least not one that showed up and Susan has had far too many but would prefer not to discuss them. They meet in a bar one night, all of their personality flaws are revealed, along with a puppet, some modern dance and a desperation that may or may not be love.

The cast stars Renee Gagner as Susan, Charlie McElveen as Elliot, and Emma Factor as Voice of Puppet.

It is directed by Owen Laheen and Katherine Laheen with choreography by Molly Model. Lighting Designer is Jadyn Buchanan, Sound Designer is Adrian Bridges, Musical Arranger is JHN SWN, and Stage Manager is Maggie Gayford.

The Show runs May 16, 17, and 18 at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place

New York, New York 10009). All shows are at 8 pm, with doors/bar opening at 7:30.

This production of Nerve is produced by The Dead End Kids - a theater company founded in 2019 that is dedicated to staging no-frills productions in which integrity to storytelling is paramount. It's founding members include KC Clyde, Renee Gagner, Charlie McElveen, and Ty Mayberry.

Tickets are now on-sale via TheDeadEndKids.org/shows.





