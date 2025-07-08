The Chain Theatre to Present ONE BOWL, ONE SPOON, AND ONE KNIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chain Theatre has announced the upcoming production of One Bowl, One Spoon, and One Knife, a new ten-minute play by Zachary Harris, as part of its Summer One Act Festival 2025. The play will be directed by Taya Fedorenko and features performances by Lukas Kolega and Kalel-Zen.

The production is part of Program #4, and will be performed on the Third Floor of The Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, NYC) at the following times:

Wednesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m.

One Bowl, One Spoon, and One Knife explores a deceptively simple conflict between two college freshmen: Ryan, overwhelmed by academic failure, seeks comfort and support from his roommate Henry—who is more concerned about a growing pile of dirty dishes. What unfolds is a sharp, character-driven story about emotional labor, accountability, and the awkward growing pains of young adulthood.

The play was developed through the Cahill Writers Lab, led by playwright Laura Cahill, who praised Harris as “a sensitive playwright who should be produced in New York theaters now.”

Harris, a New York City native, is a graduate of Emerson College with a BA in Writing. He has studied at Magnet Theater, T. Schreiber Studio, The Barrow Group, The New School, and Gotham Writers Workshop. His previous work has been presented at The Secret Theatre and The Chain Theatre, and he is a current member of the Cahill Writers Lab.

Tickets are available now at chaintheatre.org/summer-oneact-fest-2025.