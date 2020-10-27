The Balcony Presents An Exploratory Reading Of Stafford L. Battle's NAT TURNER'S SECRET

NAT TURNER'S SECRET will be streamed October 30th at 8pm EST.

Set in a universe where demons, masters of the mystic African Arts, and portals to alternate dimensions are as commonplace as Starbucks, this epic story follows the conjurers Mage and the "young" gender transforming conjurer Abebe as they set forth to track down and free the famed black revolutionary, Nat Turner, from the Hell dimension he has unwittingly gotten himself stuck in. But Mage is not only leading Abebe to a dangerous jailbreak - he is also shedding light on one of Nat Turner's greatest secrets. Will they break Nat Turner free from his Hell dimension? What's up with Mage's preoccupation with Abebe? And will Abebe be satisfied with Nat's plans for the liberation of their race? All this and more is explored in this episodic sci-fi tale of self-discovery and redemption.

In Episode 1 we introduce our two African conjurors - Mage and Abebe - as they set forth in the magical landscape of the South to free the soul of the fabled revolutionary Nat Turner.

Nat Turner's Secret is an original short story being adapted to a scripted series written by, directed by, and produced by black folks, comprising an entirely black cast. The story is rooted in black folklore and spiritualism that brings to life the black experience in a fantastical sci-fi world. Some call it Afrofuturism, some Afrosci-fi, but what it really is, is bringing the black experience of the world to the forefront of a magical story. The Balcony Arts is producing this one of a kind series to be viewed on its virtual streaming platform for our audiences across the globe to enjoy.

The Balcony is a rapidly growing, international online performing arts venue creating new works and sharing performances by emerging and established actors, writers, directors, and performers from around the globe. The goal is to bring downtown New York theater to the world through the virtual medium.

Email thebalconyworld@gmail.com for the link to stream the live play on October 30th at 8pm EST.

