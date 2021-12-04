The Anthropologists' NO PANTS IN TUCSON Available For Limited Time On Demand

The Anthropologists' three-camera digital capture of their critically acclaimed subversive comedy, No Pants in Tucson, is available for viewing online from December 1-15. No Pants in Tucson, draws upon blatantly bigoted state laws from the 19th and 20th centuries that made it illegal for women to wear pants in public. With a creative and producing team of women, non-binary, and transgender artists, The Anthropologists excavate historical newspaper articles, legal text, and photographic archives to unmask the real lives impacted by these archaic laws.

This special on demand performance is available for a limited time from December 1-15, 2021. Filmed and edited by Full Out Creative on location at A.R.T./New York Theatres, Mezzanine Theatre.

No Pants in Tucson was originally dreamed up by The Anthropologists' Founding Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto and Artistic Associate/Performer Mariah Freda when they encountered a list of archaic laws still technically in effect. Though some border on the ridiculous (unmarried Florida women can't parachute on Sunday without risking arrest), they realized most of these strange laws were and are targeting women's behavior and dress. "No Pants in Tucson" courageously blends time and form to untangle the generational impact of gender oppressive laws.



TICKETS ($30): https://bit.ly/NoPantsOnDemand

Written & Directed by Melissa Moschitto

Lead Deviser/Performer: Mariah Freda

Ensemble: April J. Barber, Mariah Freda, Kian J. Johnson, Marissa Joyce Stamps

Costume and Scenic Design: Irina Kuraeva

Sound Design: Erica Huang

Lighting Design: Moneé Stamp

RUNNING TIME: 70-minutes. No intermission.

