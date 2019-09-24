The 2nd Annual ShrillFest Features 7 New Works

The Shrill Collective continues their 2019 season of original works by female and non-binary authors with their very own festival of new works playing this weekend, September 28th and 29th, at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre.

Now in its second year, ShrillFest, will feature 6 short plays and 1 song cycle all penned by women and non-binary playwrights. These new works were selected out of over 40 submissions from playwrights across the country.

The 2nd Annual ShrillFest will feature:

CHOMOLUNGMA by Molly Jones. Directed by Lynda DeFuria

WAITING by Andrea Zevallos. Directed by Angela Wheeler

PLAYING PILGRIMS by Danielle Bonanno. Directed by Chelsea Feltman

OPENING UP by Julia Everitt. Directed by Molly Jones

LETTERS TO GINA by Bianca Teresi. Directed by Allison Wilkes

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, OR THREE PEOPLE WHO ARE A MESS by Morgan Dean. Directed by Anne Ciarlone

WOMEN OF PICASSO by Caitlin McKechney

Featuring performances by: Oakley Boycott, Arshia Panicker, Kristina Cole, Monique Morgan, Alex O'Shea, Shani Hadjian, Alexandra Montalbano, Llewellyn Nunez, Nya Estep, Kelley Heyer, Elizabeth Officer, Maria Wolf, Laura Chaneski, Caitlyn McCain, Cam Addicott, Mel Kruger, Austin McCaslin-Doyle, Alex Guhde, Selena Tibert, Caroline Rose Leon, Lynda DeFuria, Susan Derry, Megan Dwinell, Chelsea Feltman, Caitlin McKechney, Elizabeth Urbancyzk, and Allison Wilkes

Each work will perform twice over the weekend, once each night at either 7PM or 9PM. For the Full Festival Schedule, visit www.TheShrillCollective.com

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.artful.ly/the-shrill-collective

Performances will benefit the The Lower Eastside Girls Club of New York, a community-based organization that works to overcome the fragmentation of youth services by creating a 'whole-girl' approach; emphasizing curiosity, poise, happiness, resiliency, compassion, health and job readiness . For more information on Shrill's 2019 Community Partner, visit: www.girlsclub.org

The Shrill Collective seeks to effect civic, social, and economic change through the union of activism and performing arts by supporting artists who are women, non binary, and other marginalized genders. We believe that by giving women and non-binary artists an elevated platform to share their unique artistic perspective and experiences, we can transform a pipeline that has traditionally favored cis male storytelling. By pairing these stories with local changemaking organizations, we hope to advance social, political, and economic justice and equity. Women's Voices. Amplified





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You