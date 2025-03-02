TWO NIGHTS IN ALTOONA To Play in NYC Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Nights In Altoona, produced, written, and directed by Lily Boulard, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the UNDER St. Marks. Performances will run April 3-15. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

About the show:

Cecilia has made it! After hustling for years as a struggling actor, Cecilia has finally secured a lead role on a Netflix show, a high level of notoriety as a stand-up comic, and a stable life in Los Angeles. But even up-and-coming stars like herself are susceptible to the hauntings of the past. On a trip to her home state of Pennsylvania, Cecilia is forced to confront her wounded relationship with her parents and address the traumas she has been ignoring for years. Will the modern-day starlet be up for the challenge? (Content Warning: Discussion of Eating Disorders and Suicide)

The cast will feature Natalie Ruthven, Ian Potter, and Jody Gnant. The creative team includes Lily Boulard and Tommy Page.

Lily Boulard (Playwright/Director) is a playwright and director based in New York City. Lily made their NYC playwright debut this past June with their production of The Fourth Grade Christmas Dance Play (New York Theatre Festival). Lily’s other produced works include Throuples Counseling (Arts West, Ohio University Lab Show Series), and Connecting Flight (Outside/In).

About New York City Fringe Festival:

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be!

