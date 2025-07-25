TWIST OF FAITH Will Debut as Part of the 2025 Dream Up Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Twist Of Faith", an original comedy-drama with music, will make its debut at Theater for the New City as part of the 2025 Dream Up Festival. The production will run for five performances beginning August 24 in the Johnson Theater at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

Set over the course of a single Jewish Sabbath, "Twist of Faith" follows the unexpected encounter between two deeply different young men—a meeting that challenges both of their assumptions and forever changes the trajectory of their lives. Infused with humor, live music, and heart, the play explores timeless themes of faith, friendship, and identity.

The production features powerful original songs performed live by a roving singer/guitarist, bringing emotional depth and atmosphere to this fast-paced, thought-provoking narrative.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM:

Josh Bierman as 'Sam'

Cole Edelstein as 'Baruch'

Collin Couvillion as 'Ely' (Singer/Guitarist)

Jake Kitchin as swing

Written by Michael Gurin, based on a story by Matt Okin and Michael Gurin

Original songs by Avi Kunstler

Directed by Matt Okin

Assistant Director & Producer: Haia R'nana Bchiri

Production Stage Manager: Joseph Liberti

The Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City is a curated celebration of innovative new works across genres. Known for launching bold and original voices, the festival provides an exciting platform for emerging and established artists alike.