TUYA SIEMPRE, JULITA to be Presented at Julia De Burgos Performance and Arts Center

The grand premiere of the new version of "Tuya siempre, Julita" written by Roberto-Ramos Perea arrives in New York thanks to Barrio Independent Productions. Much has been said about Julia de Burgos, her poetry and her tragic life. However, history continues to surprise us with new findings about her lovers and her struggle to become what she eventually was and continues to be, the greatest Puerto Rican national poet in our entire history.

Under the co-direction of Amneris Morales and Iván Goris, Belange Rodríguez will play Julia de Burgos while José Cheo Oliveras will play Luis Llorens Torres and Caridad del Valle will play La Gringa, a mysterious character that embodies the dark side of both poets. The play will be presented on June 13, 14, 15 and 16 at the Teatro Miriam Colón at Julia de Burgos Cultural Center (1680 Lexington Ave. New York NY 10029) and will have English subtitles. The author of the piece himself, Roberto-Ramos Perea, will be in New York to share with the audience.

Get your ticket and don't miss the secret love life between these two poets... Julia de Burgos and Luis Llorens Torres naked, exchanging their intoxicated breaths and winks, caressing each other to the rhythm of the waves of the sea and plagiarizing each other's verses.

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/911412829307

