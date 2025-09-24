TOSOS to Present Free Halloween-Themed QUEER SPOOKY SHORTS Short Play Extravaganza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the Halloween season, New York City's oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS (Artistic Director Mark Finley) has revealed the five short plays to be presented at Queer Spooky Shorts 2025. Part of the company's Doric Wilson Playwrights Project, five playwrights and their original plays will be featured as part of the free reading series celebrating new and classic works by queer voices. Queer Spooky Shorts 2025 will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood. Playwrights and their original works to be featured include:

Don't F*ck With The Dead by Peter Boruchowitz - On Halloween night, a Ouija board reconnects a man with the ghost of his dead husband, unleashing a sexy, spooky battle of jealousy, betrayal, and desire.

Harm To Table by Joe Moe - A gay couple seeks help from a marriage therapist, but their darkly twisted secrets reveal a grotesque ulterior motive.

The Third Bite by Duncan Pflaster - A young vampire falls for the boy he's supposed to drain, forcing him to choose between love and survival.

The Alexa App by Joe Godfrey - A blocked playwright's banter with his Amazon Echo spirals into terror when Alexa develops a mind of her own.

The Grave by Nay Harris - Three college friends try to bury the body of a classmate they killed, but paranoia and betrayal turn the cemetery into a deadly battlefield.

Directors for the evening include Peter Boruchowitz and Rula A. Muñoz. The Doric Wilson Playwrights Project is curated by Dennis Corsi and Rula Muñoz.

Newly renamed in honor of an original founder of TOSOS, The Doric Wilson Playwrights Project (formerly The Chesley/Chambers Reading Series) is a celebration of impassioned LGBTQIA+ voices contributing to our collective theatrical heritage, and an ongoing forum for playwrights to have their work presented and voices heard.

Upcoming, TOSOS will present a staged reading Fall fundraiser of an original work The OGG's of Hoboken by Barry Boehm to be held at The Cell Theatre, 338 West 23rd Street in NYC, on Monday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 11. The company launched its 51st Season with performances of the hit world premiere of Anthony Anello's let's talk about anything else, directed by Dennis Corsi. TOSOS's Gala will be held on February 2, 2026, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in NYC.

TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence) is New York City's oldest and longest producing professional LGBTQIA+ theater company. In 1974, Off-Off-Broadway veteran Doric Wilson, cabaret star Billy Blackwell and director Peter dell Valle, started the first professional gay theatre company in NYC. It was called The Other Side of Silence-TOSOS for short. In 2002, directors Mark Finley and Barry Childs and playwright Wilson resurrected TOSOS. The company has produced over 30 mainstage shows and so many readings of new plays and works in progress we have trouble counting them all.