THIS PURPLE F**KING POT to Have Pop-Up Performances at a Secret Midtown Office Space

Glengarry Glen Ross meets The Office in This Purple F**king Pot, written by Andrew Moorhead and directed by Jordan Goodsell, is getting a special limited Pop-Up, site-specific presentation from November 12 – 23, 2025, at an undisclosed Midtown Office Space.

How do you sell something that means absolutely nothing? This Purple F**king Pot, a site-specific, pop-up office comedy, dives headfirst into that question — and the capitalist chaos that follows. It transforms a real Midtown office into the war room of four brand strategists tasked with marketing a completely nondescript purple cooking pot.

What begins as a simple branding exercise spirals into an existential crisis as Alison, Bobby, Del, and GeGe debate whether the pot should stand for political healing, bisexual pride, or Martha Stewart’s next merch drop. The clock is ticking, the coffee’s burnt, and the office printer has achieved sentience.

Director Jordan Goodsell (protégé of Lonny Price, Fiddler on the Roof at La Mirada) brings the chaos to life, inviting audiences not just to watch, but to work there. Upon arrival, every “new hire” is onboarded and assigned to a team (Pet, Beauty, Wellness, or Toy), becoming part of the absurd machinery of On Brand. At this company, everyone’s on the clock.