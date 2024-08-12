THEATRE: The Improvised Play Returns to UCBNY This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York's only improvised-play show will return this month! "THEATRE: The Improvised Play" brings the children of Meisner, Adler, Strasberg, Atlantic, and any expensive acting-conservatory, together for one-night to give the performance of a lifetime. The show will once again play at the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York. Witness the rising stars in the UCB New York scene, which previously featured the rise of comedians such as Donald Glover, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Ayo Edebiri, Josh Sharpe, and many more!

The returning cast features Sebastian Martinez (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Sydney Duncan (MTV's Wild N Out, UCB Maude/Betty), Winnie Stack (Second City Presents), Ray Cordova (Netflix's The Astronomy Club), Murphy Baker (The PIT's People Sketch Revue), Tony Harkin (Hell Yeah! Musical Improv), Jack Dominick (Peoples' Sketch Revue), and Jetta Juriansz (CBS Showcase, UCB Maude Night). This month's edition will feature the wonderful duo, Savannah Snow & Wilfredo Diaz (Good Morning, New York!). For the first time, the show will feature improvised direction by Nicole Asava (Asian AF). Over the course of the hour, the ensemble will improvise a full two-act play (with an intermission of course)!

The show will play on Wednesday, August 28th at 8:30PM EST. Doors open at 8:15PM EST. Tickets can be purchased now for $10. Day-of tickets will be $15, so be sure to purchase those tickets ahead of time!

Comments