THE SICKNESS, a New Play Written and Directed by Emil Varda Will Play a Limited Engagement at Access Theater

W.I. Productions will present The Sickness, a new play written and directed by Emil Varda. The Sickness plays a limited four-week engagement, February 7 - 29 at Access Theatre (380 Broadway, at the corner of White Street, NYC). The official opening is Thursday, February 13 at 8PM. Tickets are available online at OvationTix.com.

The Sickness follows two artists lost in the mad hell of heroin addiction. Set in the Lower East Side of the 1990s, the play is structured from Homer's Odyssey, only aboard a Ship of Fools, without a captain, without a beginning or goal, going nowhere, lost in frenzied pursuit of an Ithaca that cannot be found.

The cast of The Sickness features Ryan Cupello (National Tours: Dirty Dancing, Fiddler on the Roof), Mia Vallet (off-Broadway: Mary Shelley Frankenstein, Ashville). The scenic and costume design is by Vincent Gunn, and lighting design by Alexander Fetchko.

"I feel compelled to return to art, because I am deeply troubled by the direction of our world, feel powerless against it and, don't see a clear path forward. My colleagues and I are attempting to revisit the radical potential of twentieth century European avant-garde theatre because it allows for complex forms of artistic and intellectual expression that challenges conventional forms without surrendering to sentimentality or postmodern nihilism. Our desire is to create theatre relevant to people living here and now. We hope to engage with everyday problems demonstrating the honest facts of political and social reality," said Varda

INFORMATION:

The Sickness plays Wednesday - Saturday at 8PM, and Tuesdays February 11 & 25 at 8:30PM. Tickets are $36. Student tickets are available for $26. Visit www.TheSicknessPlay.com for more information.





