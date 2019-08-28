THE SELF-PORTRAIT PROJECT Makes New York Debut At United Solo Festival

After a successful run at the University of Minnesota Free Play Festival, experimental theatre piece The Self-Portrait Project will have it's New York debut as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival on Tuesday, November 12th at 7:30 pm.

Growing disillusioned by the constant self-branding in the world of art and theatre, writer/performer Joseph Bricker began working on The Self-Portrait Project as a way to criticize artists he felt, as Stanislavski might put it, loved themselves in the art more than the art in themselves. What resulted, however, was a meditation on the desires to make art and to have an audience.

In an attempt to create the ultimate self-portrait, the performer tackles existence as performance. Taking aim at Shakespeare, social media, and the institutions that made the show itself possible, this iconoclastic piece asks what identity means in a world where we are constantly both viewers and objects. It's a total mess. #pleaselikeme #pleasecome

Performancs take place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th and 10th Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are $45.00 and are available at the Theatre Row Box Office or at www.unitedsolo.org/us/2019-theselfportraitproject/ - or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Running time: 40 minutes.

Joseph Bricker (Writer/Performer) grew up, grass-fed, in the suburbs of Kansas City. He is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota/BFA Actor Training Program's Company of 2018. Currently, he is based in Los Angeles as an actor and writer. More info at www.JosephBricker.com, or follow him on Instagram @Joseph.Bricker





