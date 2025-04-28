THE SEAGULLMACHINE Begins Performances At Green Space In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seagullmachine runs from May 9th-11th at Green Space in Long Island City, Queens. The Seagullmachine: a comedy in four acts DRAFT #1 is a multidisciplinary dance theatre piece that combines the characters and themes of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull and the form of Heiner Müller's Hamletmachine to challenge audience expectations and break open theatrical forms.

The Seagullmachine invites the audience to interrogate and deconstruct the many 'machines' that govern our lives, and dream into the meaning we can make beyond their confines. A selection of resources and events centering mutual aid and local organizing will also be made available to the audience before and after the show's run.

The Seagullmachine is directed by Bito Boucher & Dilara Naska, and produced by The Invitation Arts Collective. Joining Boucher and Naska on the creative team are stage manager Tilly Lund; lighting designer Elliot Allen; scenic designer Alex Andersun; sound designer Lola Basiliere; 3-D animation artist Gloria Cook; dramaturg Rhys Luke; intimacy coordinator Jenna Roth; and Costume Designer Mireya Velasquez. The cast includes Boucher, Daniel Baesler, Adelia Castillo, Cece Ferraez, Kayla Fontana, Lauren Gmelich, Tom McGovern, Greaves Ponder, and Mya Rosado-Tran (who also co-wrote the piece with Boucher).

The Invitation Arts Collective works at the intersection of access, artistry, and activism to connect artistic projects with community-based resources, converting the momentum generated by art shared in community into direct, actionable steps towards meaningful change and resistance.

The show runs 90 minutes, starting at 8pm each night. Tickets can be purchased now at this link.

