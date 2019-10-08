THE MAGNIFICENT MURDER MAGIC SHOW: A True Crime Play With Magic Comes To The Tank Theater

When Jerry Burgos was 6 years old, his mother was killed, and his childhood home was burned to the ground. Jerry's father is currently serving a life sentence for the crime.

The Magnificent Murder Magic Show is about finding magic in the darkest of times. The show features actors playing multiple roles and magic.

Written and co-created by Jerry Burgos. Directed and co-created by Joanna Simmons. Featuring Jerry Burgos, Blaise Vacca, Eric Austin, Ona Vincente, Gabriel Pacheco, Seamus Branch, and Justin Phillips.

10/16 - 10/19 At 9:30pm At The Tank Theater, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018, United States.





