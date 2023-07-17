THE JESTER'S WIFE Premieres at the 36th Street Theater in September

The world premiere production of THE JESTER’S WIFE, directed by T.J. Elliott, will play a three-week limited engagement at the 36th Street Theater (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, September 21 and continue through Sunday, October 8. Opening Night is Saturday, September 23 (7 p.m.).

Stories of Dymphna, legendary medieval Irish Saint, recount her escape from her crazy wicked father accompanied by her Jester, and the Jester’s Wife. Spoiler alert: The Lives of the Saints tells us that the king pursues and beheads Dymphna “because she refused to consent to their brutish passion.” Yet none of these tales explain what became of the Jester and his Wife. Apparently, that couple survived to impart Dymphna’s legend, but no one has told their story. Until now.

THE JESTER’S WIFE, a Dark Ages comedy, follows the couple as confronted by evil and still afraid for their lives they now encounter other perils. Contemplating questions of survival, responsibility, and who gets to tell a story, this play effects an original blend of intelligent slapstick with medieval and distinctly Irish tinges as the Jester’s self-preserving pragmatism and his Wife’s heroic idealism spin out interesting and entertaining moral discussions. This darkly comic narrative of survivors guilt, myth making, martyrdom, and mayhem, mingle together, in ways, familiar to our present lives.

The production stars Steve Weatherbee (Pot Odds, SheNYC Theatre Festival) as Jester, stars Winnie Stack (@JennaFischer, Upright Citizens Brigade) as The Jester’s Wife, and stars Xander Jackson as Stranger.

The production features Technical & Artistic Direction by Gifford Elliott, scenic design and costume design by Elena Vannoni, scenic design by Gloria Novi, and lighting design by Taylor Lilly. Margaret Montagna is the sound designer and Kate Gavin is the stage manager. Publicity and Marketing consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.