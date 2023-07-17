THE JESTER'S WIFE Premieres at the 36th Street Theater in September

Performances begin Thursday, September 21 and continue through Sunday, October 8. 

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films Photo 1 Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule Photo 3 International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule
Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective Photo 4 Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective

THE JESTER'S WIFE Premieres at the 36th Street Theater in September

The world premiere production of THE JESTER’S WIFE, directed by T.J. Elliott, will play a three-week limited engagement at the 36th Street Theater (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, September 21 and continue through Sunday, October 8. Opening Night is Saturday, September 23 (7 p.m.).  

Stories of Dymphna, legendary medieval Irish Saint, recount her escape from her crazy wicked father accompanied by her Jester, and the Jester’s Wife. Spoiler alert: The Lives of the Saints tells us that the king pursues and beheads Dymphna “because she refused to consent to their brutish passion.”  Yet none of these tales explain what became of the Jester and his Wife. Apparently, that couple survived to impart Dymphna’s legend, but no one has told their story. Until now. 

THE JESTER’S WIFE, a Dark Ages comedy, follows the couple as confronted by evil and still afraid for their lives they now encounter other perils. Contemplating questions of survival, responsibility, and who gets to tell a story, this play effects an original blend of intelligent slapstick with medieval and distinctly Irish tinges as the Jester’s self-preserving pragmatism and his Wife’s heroic idealism spin out interesting and entertaining moral discussions. This darkly comic narrative of survivors guilt, myth making, martyrdom, and mayhem, mingle together, in ways, familiar to our present lives. 

The production stars Steve Weatherbee (Pot Odds, SheNYC Theatre Festival) as Jester, stars Winnie Stack (@JennaFischer, Upright Citizens Brigade) as The Jester’s Wife, and stars Xander Jackson as Stranger.

The production features Technical & Artistic Direction by Gifford Elliott, scenic design and costume design by Elena Vannoni, scenic design by Gloria Novi, and lighting design by Taylor Lilly. Margaret Montagna is the sound designer and Kate Gavin is the stage manager. Publicity and Marketing consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.             




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company to Present Michael Hagins-Helmed Staged Reading of HENR Photo
Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company to Present Michael Hagins-Helmed Staged Reading of HENRY VI Part 1 and 2

Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company will present a staged reading performance of Henry VI Part I and II directed, adapted, and fight choreographed by Michael Hagins on August 27th at 7:30 pm at The Great Room in South Oxford Space, Art New York, Brooklyn, NY.

2
The PIT Loft to Present THE CHARACTER ANNEX This Month Photo
The PIT Loft to Present THE CHARACTER ANNEX This Month

This Tuesday, July 18th, The PIT Loft will present a lineup of some of the best characters in New York City.

3
Cellunova to Present One-Act Festival Coming This Fall Photo
Cellunova to Present One-Act Festival Coming This Fall

Cellunova, the New York-based theatre production company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming One-Act Festival under the theme of Metamorphosis. Submit your play now and join an unforgettable night of transformation and social change. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your talent!

4
ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU Comes to the 52nd Street Project This Month Photo
ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU Comes to the 52nd Street Project This Month

The 52nd Street Project, a non-profit organization known for bringing children from the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood together with professional theater artists to produce original shows, has announced its Summer One-on-One production, “ON THE MOVE, PLAYS THAT WILL TRANSPORT YOU” from July 21 through 23, 2023 at the Five Angels Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan’s One Woman Show
Caveat (7/25-7/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry V
Classics on the Rocks (7/20-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satin Takes Manhattan
Chelsea Table and Stage (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unconventional Wisdom
St. Paul’s Chapel (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nevāda Nevada (Rocks In Your Head Records) album release show, Berlin (NYC), Sun July 30
Berlin (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bach’s Magnificat and Mozart’s Requiem
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Victory Dance: Program C
New Victory Theater (7/27-7/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You