THE HUMANS Advance Screening & Talk With Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer & More at 92Y

A24's THE HUMANS: ADVANCE SCREENING

FEATURING WRITER/DIRECTOR Stephen Karam WITH STARS Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun AND Beanie Feldstein IN CONVERSATION WITH SIRIUSXM'S JESSICA SHAW

Mon, Nov 15, 7 pm, $20 (Online tickets are for the talk only - they do not include the screening. Talk begins at 9 pm)

Join the makers of A24's The Humans - writer/director Stephen Karam with cast members Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein - for a special sneak preview of their acclaimed new film, followed by a conversation. Based on Stephen Karam's Tony-winning play, The Humans is a moving portrayal of a family gathered for Thanksgiving as an eerie, uncanny presence uncovers the group's deepest fears over the course of the night. Hear Karam and the all-star cast discuss their kinetic work together, the creation of the film's haunting atmosphere, the indelible performances, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER'S CRAIG FOSTER AND FOSS FRYLINCK WITH NATURALIST SY MONTGOMERY: UNDERWATER WILD

Tue, Nov 16, 7 pm, $20

My Octopus Teacher has captivated millions as they followed Craig Foster, one of the world's leading natural history filmmakers, and Ross Frylinck, both co-founders of the Sea Change Project and both of whom dive without wetsuits or oxygen tanks, spend a year with a wild octopus. Through this regular intensive immersion, Foster has uncovered a plethora of new animal behaviors and species, one of which is a shrimp that has been named after him: Heteromysis Fosteri. Now, in their new book Underwater Wild , the divers behind the film reveal a new vision of the sea, one full of wonder, new insights into marine biology, and life-changing teachings for even the most land-bound of us. Those of you who long to connect with the natural world won't want to miss this immersive conversation!

NETFLIX's BRUISED: ADVANCE SCREENING AND Halle Berry IN CONVERSATION

Fri, Nov 19, 6:30 pm, $10 (Online tickets are for the talk only - they do not include the screening. Talk begins at 8:50 pm)

Join Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry for a special advance screening of her new film, Netflix's Bruised, followed by a conversation. Marking Berry's directorial debut, Bruised follows a simmering and disgraced mixed martial artist - played with characteristic grit and grace by Berry herself - as she attempts to make a comeback and confront her past. Hear Berry discuss the inspiration for the film, what it was like to be both behind and in front of the camera for the first time, stories from behind the scenes, and much more.

Audible Theater: APPROVAL JUNKIE - FAITH SALIE IN CONVERSATION WITH JOSH GONDELMAN

Tue, Nov 30, 7 pm, $20

Join Emmy Award-winning comedian and journalist Faith Salie with writer and comic Josh Gondelman on Audible's new production of Faith's one-woman show Approval Junkie. A hilarious and heartbreaking account of looking for validation in all the wrong places, Approval Junkie is a deeply personal ode to self-acceptance showcasing Faith Salie's talent as both writer and performer. Watch her and Gondelman discuss how the show came to be - the line between real life and performance, reckoning with the impulse to seek approval, candid stories that didn't make it into the show, and much more.

Judy Gold IN CONVERSATION WITH Colin Quinn: LIVE PODCAST RECORDING OF KILL ME NOW

Thu, Dec 2, 7:30 pm, $20

Join Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer Judy Gold with Emmy-nominated comic Colin Quinn for a live recording of Gold's hilarious hit podcast, KILL ME NOW. Blisteringly funny, angry, and thoughtful, Gold conceived of KILL ME NOW as a place to vent about everything and anything - from the petty sleights to the big injustices - and a place to interview celebrities and comedians about what makes them angry. Hear her and Quinn blow some steam off about the ills of the world live on stage with wit, humor and passion - and laugh until it hurts.

NETFLIX's PASSING: SCREENING AND Ruth Negga IN CONVERSATION

Fri, Oct 29, 6:30 pm, $20 (Online tickets are for the talk only - they do not include the screening. Talk begins at 8:20 pm)

Join Academy Award-nominated actress Ruth Negga for a screening of her critically-acclaimed new Netflix film Passing - based on the classic novel by Nella Larsen - followed by a conversation. Passing tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), who can "pass" as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. Hear Negga discuss the film - a remarkable performance adapting a brilliantly prescient novel for the screen that is a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.

