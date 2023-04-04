THE GOLDEN CAGE Will Stream Free Premiere

Streaming Musicals, the online stage production platform, has announced their unveiling of the award-winning new musical The Golden Cage, beginning April 27, 2023 with a free streaming premiere through May 1 at GoldenCageMusical.com. The elaborate live stage video recording will continue streaming on-demand after May 1, with tickets available for $19.99 for purchase and 4.99 for a 72 hour rental. With book, music, and lyrics by Grammy-nominated composer Deborah Henson-Conant, The Golden Cage is directed by R. Lee Kratzer with a cast of two, including Christopher Isolano and Maddie Allen.

An award-winning musical about a glorious, mythical cage that's irresistible from the outside, and inescapable from the inside, The Golden Cage tells the story of two creatures who meet on either side of its bars. Boris, half-man and half-bird, is stranded on the outside after a lifetime searching for the cage. Alphea, trapped on the inside, is a melodramatic diva, who longs for freedom, yet fears the outside and can't remember how she got trapped inside. Lyrical musical theater meets operetta meets song-cycle, the poignant new musical comedy reflects the cages in which we trap ourselves and the only way we can emerge: through connection to each other.

Its universal subject matter, sophisticated music and whimsical characters make The Golden Cage a show for multi-generational audiences to see together. It offers a common language to talk about the trap of isolation, the polarized reality of being an 'insider' or an 'outsider' - and the discovery that it's only through human connection that we can break through to our common humanity and the glorious truth of who we most deeply are.

"Imagine chasing something your whole life only to find out it's someone else's hell," said playwright and composer Deborah Henson-Conant. "The Golden Cage is about self-created traps of isolation and blind achievement, and the power of human connection to set us free."

Available to be licensed for live performances, The Golden Cage is what's often called a "producer's dream," with its small orchestra, single set, and two-person cast that's open to any gender, age, race or body type.

Visit GoldenCageMusical.com for tickets and additional information.

The Golden Cage's collaboration with Streaming Musicals follows an awarding-winning soundstage production filmed in front of live audiences at the CreateTheater New Works Festival at NYC's Theatre Row in 2022, where the production won awards for Best Actor, Best Musical Score and Most Innovative Production.

The Golden Cage is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization.

Streaming Musicals is dedicated to creating, capturing and presenting new, original musical theatre content, working with artists in bringing the magic of theatre to international audiences. As we did with our Award Winning capture of Estella Scrooge, Pride and Prejudice and the feature film, 1660 Vine, we continue to focus on storytelling, character, and music and we do it because we love theatre and want to build a bigger outlet for people who love theatre.