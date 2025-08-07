THE DEALERS Reading Comes to KBO Theatre Co

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The KBO Theatre Company will present a reading of a new play "The Dealers" written and directed by award winning director Angelina Kristic. She also recently directed, cast and produced a staged reading of the WW 1 play "Music Between Us" at The Dramatists Guild Foundation in NY and is directing the play in London for the Camden Fringe Festival at Arches Lane Theatre with Will Barton (West End's "Last Temptation of Boris Johnson") as Colonel Nevis.

"The Dealers" set in Paris 1946 is about a young WW 2 and Spanish Civil War veteran who after losing his parents, pursues his passion for art and in turn meets a mentor who changes his life.

The reading will be presented on Tuesday, August 12 at 7pm at The AP Gallery 555 W 25th St in the Chelsea Arts District in Manhattan.

Casting by Angelina Kristic features Dikran Tulaine "("The Night Agent","Blacklist"), Annie Unger ("Blacklist"), John Stillwaggon ("Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon") co-produced in London by The KBO Theatre Co, "Travis Bergmann ("Evil Lives Here") Noy Marom ("Henry V") and Bill Russo.

Kristic also cast the upcoming film "Echoes of Justice" and will be directing and acting in a staged reading of the play "Lady & The Pirate" at Baron's Court Theatre in London on August 30th at 3pm.