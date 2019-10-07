THE COOPING THEORY 1969 Announces Halloween Week Schedule

Poseidon Theatre Company and DDM Productions today announced that Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe? The Cooping Theory 1969: AnImmersive Paranormal Experience at RPM Underground will honor the writer's legacy - the very subject matter at the heart of the critically acclaimed immersive theatre experience - with the announcement of the production's Halloween week schedule (click here) and a spooky-fun Poe-themed costume contest alongside a spooky-festive cocktail party.

"Even 170 years later, nobody talks about this aspect of Poe's mysterious death, ever," says creator Aaron Salazar. "We can't offer an answer to this theory. We delve into the Spirit of this fallen genius, marrying the paranormal and his words to tell the tale of The Poe Society of 1969, who search for justice for their idol and hope to resolve the mystery. As the tale unfolds all around them, it's up to the audience to choose how they piece together what happened to the Society that fateful night, October 7, 1969."

On the evening of Halloween, all ticketholders will be invited to a costume party contest hosted by The Poe Society with prizes, drink specials and the show. Following the event, guests can continue the celebration at RPM Underground featuring a dozen private karaoke rooms and bottle service. Only 60 tickets are available for this rollicking festive Halloween event.

The Halloween week (10/28 through 11/2) performance schedule will be: Monday at 7:00pm, Tuesday at 7:00pm, Wednesday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm, Thursday (Halloween) at 8:00pm, Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets are $75 and available for purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35221/production/1013243. Only 60 tickets are available per performance.

This spellbinding production is garnering great attention from several top media outlets including Time Out New York, which listed it among the top 10 immersive shows in NYC. The New York Daily News included the production in its Ultimate Fall Guide, describing it as "spine-chilling." The Wall Street Journal described the show as a "psychologically intense affair." No Proscenium, the media outlet devoted to covering the best in immersive productions, declares that "(The) Cooping Theory 1969 is a delightful Halloween Midnight Movie of a show. The myriad of possible meanings wrapped up in such a tightly crafted aesthetic, elevate the show from mere homage to something spectacular..."

The Cooping Theory 1969 is the only story-driven, multi-room, immersive Halloween experience in the heart of Times Square and features a book by Nate Raven (who also co-directs), original score by Manuel Pelayo & Giancarlo Bonfanti with additional material by Edgar Allan Poe. The production is now running at RPM Underground, 244 West 54th St. between 8th Avenue and Broadway, and will continue through November 2. www.knock3xs.com

Step into 1969 - in all its vibrancy and all its darkness. You'll be immersed in a modern Edgar Allan Poe story that meets a 1960s horror movie - as both unfold around you. After you knock 3xs (three times), your journey begins. As a new member of a secret society you'll join a new generation of The Poe Society who is hosting a cocktail party to commemorate the anniversary of the mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe. As a newly inducted member, you'll drink, eat and mingle with the Society's leaders. When the meeting commences, the room will be smudged for protection and an otherworldly medium will unite all in a seance intended to conjure the spirit of Poe. As The Society seeks answers to Poe's unresolved death, what they find instead is their own terrifying truth. What happens next? Find out for yourself in an unsettling, adrenaline building evening of the paranormal.

Journey beneath Manhattan into RPM Underground, where a 12,000 square foot masterpiece of design and ambiance awaits you with a full bar and kitchen available for your enjoyment throughout the experience. Cocktails, Myth, Mystery, Murder...Ghosts...experience the spellbinding world and words of Edgar Allan Poe like you never have before.

Is this like a Haunted House? No. But prepare to journey into the world of the paranormal words of Edgar Allan Poe. No one will touch you or ever jump and "spook" you and your guests.

The cast features Aaron Latta-Morrissette, Makaela Shealy, Johnny Pozzi, Dara Kramer, Samantha Lacey, Brian Alford, and Estelle Olivia.

The creative team features venue design by Seok Huh, sound design by Sung Oh, costumes by Samantha L. Johnson, hair and makeup design by Jeremy Gatzert. The production stage manager is Allie Marotta and the associate producer is Rachel Sheen. The production is executive produced by DDM Productions - www.DDMProductionsNYC.com

All other performances of Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe? The Cooping Theory 1969: An Immersive Paranormal Experience are on Mondays at 7:00 pm, Wednesdays at 3:00pm and 7:00pm and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:00pm.

This immersive experience is 21 +. Valid ID is required to enter. There is a $25 beverage/food minimum per guest.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You