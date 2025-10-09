THE BEST HALLOWEEN PAGEANT EVER Comes to Royal Family Performing Arts Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Royal Family Productions, will present Chris Henry’s The Best Halloween Pageant Ever. Blending comedy, live storytelling, and dance, The Greatest Halloween Pageant Ever is a whirlwind of glitter, ghosts, and redemption as Halloween and the winter holidays collide onstage. Fun for the whole family, this holiday spectacular features choreography and dancing by Kate Bilenko.

When the lights fail and the sound system dies just before her big Halloween show, Miss Halloway (Maggie Langhorne) opens a forbidden trunk marked “HOLIDAY SHOW – DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER.” Out bursts Tinsel (Emmaline Gioia), a glitter-fueled Gen-Alpha holiday sprite who hijacks Miss Halloway’s spooky campfire tales and classic literature—from The Monkey’s Paw to The Cremation of Sam McGee—turning them into festive mash-ups of chaos and heart.

The creative team for this production includes Chris Henry (playwright/director), Kate Bilenko (choreography), Zac Zwart (lighting design), Andrew Davis (sound design), Mark Falconer (dramaturgy), and Maggie Langhorne (associate director), and takes place at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10036).

The Best Halloween Pageant Ever: A Spooky New Comedy for the Whole Family will debut on Oct, 26 2025, 1pm.

Maggie Langhorne- Miss Halloway/ Associate Director is a true crossover artist whose work spans musical theatre, operetta, and Shakespeare. Favorite credits include Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls (Ohio Light Opera), Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance (Blue Hill Troupe), and Hero in Much Ado About Nothing (Scenic City Shakespeare). Originally from Santa Barbara, she earned her B.M. from Oberlin Conservatory and performed with The College Light Opera Company. A Resident Artist and Assistant Director with the Ohio Light Opera this past summer, Maggie currently serves as an Artistic Associate and Educational Artist with Royal Family Productions.

Emmaline Hernández Gioia- Tinsel- is excited to be a part of Royal Family Productions where she performed in Women on Fire. She has starred in Six as Katharine Howard, and played Ursula in The Little Mermaid for a private theatre group. She has appeared in shows on Netflix, HULU, and HBO. She performed in Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bay Street Theatre. She enjoyed being on stage since age three, and has been in many plays at school. She enjoys having Taylor Swift dance parties, and being a 11 year-old in New York City

Kate Bilenko-Dancer/Choreographer Regional credits include Carousel (Louise Bigelow/Dance Captain), Brigadoon, Me and My Girl, Beauty and the Beast, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. She has appeared with Ohio Light Opera, Revival Productions, and Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre, and has performed with RWS Entertainment Group and in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. A graduate of Rider University’s B.F.A. Musical Theatre program and alum of The Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program, Kate brings a dynamic blend of classic technique and contemporary storytelling to her work as a choreographer and performer.