TERRESTRIAL: The Sprout Will Premiere at New York Live Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Live Arts’ (Live Arts) Live Feed creative residency and commissioning program will present the World Premiere of Makini’s (jumatatu m. poe) TERRESTRIAL: The Sprout. TERRESTRIAL: The Sprout is the first performance work in the collaborative series of works titled TERRESTRIAL. The series is a multidisciplinary project that weaves together performance, choreography, speculative futurist thought and equity-based models of cooperation to re-calibrate social, cultural and physical existence.

TERRESTRIAL: The Sprout will be presented in the New York Live Arts Theater (219 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011) Thursday, March 13th at 7:30pm through Saturday, March 15th at 7:30pm. A Stay Late Conversation will follow the performance on Friday, March 14th.

Conceived by Makini (Durham, North Carolina, USA), with co-direction by Anderson Feliciano (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) and Nefertiti Charlene Altan (San Francisco, California, USA), The Sprout is a solo dance performed by Germaine Ingram that wonders about the legacy of a single human lifetime as it relates to the broader expanse of a planet’s geological history. Jazz-informed artist and scholar Melanie George participates in the creative team as Movement Doula. The work weaves sensuous, rhythmic choreographies into spatial and intellectual puzzles as choreographies move in currents through the performance space. Audiences join the performer on stage, occasionally invited to move within and through the space. Additional collaborators include Angel Edwards, Germaine Ingram, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Lou Pires, Majesty Royale-Jackson, Marco Farroni, Saúl Ulerio and Sweet Corey-Bey.

Wandering through the terrain of identity amidst the impossibility of individuation, this multi-lingual, transgeographic space is a collaborative of Black, Indigenous and Mestiza artists from lands currently called “Brazil” and the “US.” Together, they are developing a body of performance-based time capsules that interweave imagined / half-truth / rumored / hyperbolized image fragments of Blackness and Indigeneity throughout the past several decades, patching together the plurality of these phenomena through invented court/ceremony dances situated in the very distant future.

Live Arts’ 2024-2025 season presents works that offer a unique perspective on freedom, identity, resilience, spirituality and our place in the world, resonating deeply with our belief that the communal begins with the personal. Onsite performance tickets start at a standard price of $30. Live Arts is proud to launch new community ticket pricing, allowing the public to choose a price that fits any budget. Limited “Pay-What-You-Wish” tickets are available for all onsite events. To support this, Live Arts has introduced a "What-It-Really-Costs" ticket at $250, reflecting the true cost of a performance in NYC. Students and Seniors receive 20% off standard prices and $10 Student Rush tickets are available for any onsite show that is not sold-out.

Comments