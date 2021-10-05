TALKING IT OUT Festival To Host Zoom Panel On Mental Health Awareness In The Arts

This Saturday, on October 9th at 6pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will be hosting a live virtual panel - featuring a roundtable of panelists moderated by Producing Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione - discussing the importance of raising mental health awareness in the arts, entertainment & pop culture, in the hopes of furthering our festival's mission of fueling conversation on these topics, and possibly finding new solutions to helping those who are struggling.

This year's panel line-up includes Zelda Black, an actress and poet based in upstate New York; Tatyanna Malagutti, an actress with epilepsy and clinical depression based in New York City; Linda White, an actress, podcast host and producer with generalized anxiety disorder based in Virginia; and Emy Zener, a psychotherapist based in New York City.

Over the course of approximately one hour, the discussion may include subjects regarding the panelists' individual experiences, balancing positivity with honesty in depicting mental illness in art, what progress has been made & what still needs to be done to make the industry safe for people living with mental health conditions, and more. Tickets are free, but donations are accepted and encouraged. Half of all donations will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, while the other half will go toward offsetting costs associated with running the festival.

Talking It Out - which recently announced its 2021-2022 season of programming - is a virtual arts festival dedicated to raising mental health awareness, bringing online theatrical performances to audiences worldwide since 2020.

Learn more about the festival by visiting www.talkingitoutfest.com or by following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/talkingitoutfest and Instagram @talkingitoutfest.

Tickets on sale now at www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-it-out-a-virtual-arts-festival-2021-2022-season-tickets-133631201521.